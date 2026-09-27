Week 8 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 10

For the season, there have been 34 contracts awarded through the seven weeks, meaning that, barring any shift in how the contracts have been awarded so far, a new season-high is on the horizon.

How To Watch DWCS In Your Country

Here’s a closer look at the five sets of hopefuls seeking to add their names to this year’s list of graduates on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Loai Abushaar vs George Staines

Lightweights close things out for the first time in Season 10 as MMA Lab product Loai Abushaar faces off with former IMMAF standout George Staines.