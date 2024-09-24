Week 7 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

Leading the way so far has been the bantamweight division, which has seen five competitors — Cody Haddon, Cortavious Romious, Malcolm Wellmaker, Josias Musasa, and Elijah Smith — being called to compete in the Octagon in the future. The middleweight division currently sits in second position, having produced four contract winners to date, while welterweight and featherweight share the final spot on the podium through these first six weeks.

This evening, the first set of strawweights make the walk, aiming to join the party, while heavyweights close out the show, with Danylo Voievodkin and Bailey Schoenfelder looking to maintain the division’s 100 percent graduation rate so far this season.

Following an all-action evening inside the cage, UFC CEO Dana White handed out contracts to all five winners, adding Alexia Thainara, Kevin Vallejos, Kevin Christian, Daniel Frunza, and Voievodkin to the roster, marking just the second time this season that five contracts were awarded.

That’s now 29 new additions to the roster this season with three weeks left to go.

Here’s a look at how things played out on Tuesday night.