Week 7 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 7

Free Fight
Dana White's Contender Series
Contract Winners, Scorecards, Recaps And More From The Newest Round Of UFC Hopefuls
We’ve reached the back half of the 2023 season on Dana White’s Contender Series, and the action feels like it’s starting to heat up.
Last week, all five winners impressed, and all five winners garnered contracts, bringing the total for the season to 26 so far this year.
While a little behind the record pace from last season, when 43 contracts were awarded in total, the fights on tap over the next four weeks promise to be exciting and it wouldn’t be out of the question for there to be a wave of tremendous performances that give Season 7 a chance to surpass last year’s record-setting total.
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 7 Week 7
In Season 6, Week 7 saw four athletes graduate to the UFC roster — Karl Williams, Vitor Petrino, and the Bonfim Brothers, Gabriel and Ismael — and so far, that quartet has gone 7-1 inside the Octagon, with the only loss coming in Ismael Bonfim’s bout against surging French lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis.
This week at the APEX, UFC President Dana White was impressed by another four athletes, calling upon Jungle Fight champions Igor da Silva and Kaynan Kruschewsky, 23-year-old strawweight Stephanie Luciano, and unbeaten heavyweight Shamil Gaziev to join the UFC roster, bringing the total this season to 30 contracts awarded so far this season.
Here’s a look at what transpired.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 Week 7 Results
Igor da Silva defeats Jhonata Silva by TKO (strikes) at 2:37 of Round 2
Being the youngest fighter on Contender Series this season wasn’t a hindrance or barrier to success for Igor da Silva, as the 20-year-old flyweight secured a second-round stoppage win over fellow Brazilian Jhonata Silva.
After a relatively level opening round, the Jungle Fight champion came out in the second and took it to Silva, dropping him and chasing the finish. When the initial onslaught did not produce a stoppage, da Silva followed the same blueprint once they returned to their feet, putting his countryman down for a second time and pounding out the finish.
Now 8-0 as a professional, da Silva is a tremendous prospect and hopes to follow the same path blazed by his teammate Joanderson Brito, who graduated to the UFC roster after appearing on Season 5 and was in his corner for his victory this evening.
Kaynan Kruschewsky defeats Dylan Mantello by Submission due to a Rear Naked Choke at 2:52 of Round 1
Kaynan Kruschewsky put Dylan Mantello to sleep with a rear-naked choke to secure the biggest win of his career.
The lightweights came out swinging, each man connecting with heavy shots early, but as the fight progressed, the Brazilian started to get the better of things before driving through a double-leg takedown in the middle of the cage. Mantello tried to clamp onto a guillotine choke that wasn’t there and then gave up his back as he tried to work to his feet, with Kruschewsky eventually sinking in the choke and squeezing out the finish.
Now 15-1 with one no contest for his career, the 32-year-old has earned four straight victories, all by finish. That’s now consecutive wins for Jungle Fight champions, and 2-0 for Brazil on the night.
Talita Alencar and Stephanie Luciano fight to a Draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)
The second all-Brazilian matchup of the night featured Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion Talita Alencar taking on 23-year-old Muay Thai stylist Stephanie Luciano teaming up for a spirited battle for as long as it lasted.
Alencar did well to drag Luciano to the canvas, settling into top position the second time around after getting too hurried early in the fight. Luciano’s length and activity was a challenge, as she forced the submission ace to work to advance and allowed her to work her way back to the feet towards the end of the round.
After an initial scramble to start the second, Alencar navigated her way to the back, only for Luciano to defend well and reverse into top position, climbing to her feet and landing on the tiring world champion. In the third, Luciano landed at will, stuffing Alencar’s numerous takedown attempts and sending the fight to the scorecards.
All three judges scored the fight the same, 28-28, with Alencar taking the first two rounds and Luciano earning a 10-8 score in the third to produce the draw.
Daniel Allen defeats JaCobi Jones by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
What happens when you put a pair of former All-American wrestlers I’m the cage together? A stand-up battle, of course.
JaCobi Jones and Daniel Allen spent the vast majority of their lightweight battle engaging on the feet, with Allen dumping Jones after a caught kick midway through the third was the first time the two hit the canvas. Throughout the contest, Allen’s length and cleaner striking had the American Kickboxing Academy representative out ahead, as he mixed things up well, landing the heavier, more telling blows throughout.
When the scores were added all, it was Allen that rightfully came out ahead, pushing his record to 5-0 in the process.
Shamil Gaziev defeats Greg Velasco by Submission due to a Rear Naked Choke at 2:38 of Round 1
Shamil Gaziev dropped Greg Velasco with the first shot he threw, but the American quickly worked to take his back, gathering his wits and looking to control the action. But Gaziev reversed position and climbed into mount, forcing the CFFC staple to give up his back, with the unbeaten heavyweight sinking in the rear-naked choke and securing the finish.
This was an impressive show of power, patience, and finishing ability from the 33-year-old Gaziev.