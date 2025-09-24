Week 7 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9

It’s six weeks down and four to go on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, and as the person who has chronicled the week-to-week happenings on the Tuesday night staple from the outset, save for the odd event here or there, I can say with full confidence this has been the most consistently entertaining season to date.
Through six weeks, 25 contracts have been awarded, including four last week, but it’s about much more than that. Fight after fight, week after week, the competitors that have stepped inside UFC APEX have largely put forth outstanding efforts. There have been 19 finishes across 30 fights, with 15 coming in the first round and seven in 90 seconds or less.
Those kinds of dynamic offensive displays keep you on the edge of your seat from the outset of each episode, and it shouldn’t be any different this week as the next collection of hopefuls head into battle looking to impress UFC CEO Dana White and join the DWCS Class of ’25.
Meet Us In Perth? UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Tickets On Sale Now
Since Score stats: fighters with the greater Since Score have a record of 16-13 so far this season (there was one push) with three such competitors earning victories in each of the last four years, going 12-7 over that stretch.
Djani Barbir vs Mantas Kondratavicius
Middleweights close things out this week at the UFC APEX as Djani Barbir and Mantas Kondratavicius share the Octagon to wrap up Week 7.
Undefeated in seven starts, Barbir carries a 100-percent finishing rate and a +4.0 Since Score into his audition in front of UFC President Dana White on Tuesday. The American Top Team Zagreb representative has only been out of the first round once and is competing for the first time since successfully defending his FNC middleweight title for a second time last November.
Kondratavicius also owns seven wins, a 100-percent finishing rate, and a +4.0 Since Score, just like his opponent, those the Lithuanian did get bounced from the ranks of the unbeaten a couple fights back, losing to unbeaten French prospect Virgil Augen. Last time out in March, Kondratavicius scored a 47-second knockout win over Michael Tchamou under the Cage Warriors banner.
Brahyan Zurcher vs Murtazali Magomedov
Bryan Zurcher and Murtazali Magomedov face off in this intriguing clash of undefeated featherweights with matching 9-0 records.
The 29-year-old Zurcher has posted nothing but victories since turning pro in the spring of 2021, collecting seven finishes in nine fights and earning a Since Score of -3.0 along the way. He’s been out of action since earning a pair of stoppage wins in the first half of 2024, but will look to pick up right where he left off on Tuesday night.
Magomedov went undefeated as an amateur and has continued his winning ways since turning pro, posting nine consecutive stoppage wins and a +4.0 Since Score. Last year, he won and successfully defended the Octagon League MMA featherweight title, and last month, he got a sampling of what life in the UFC would be like by accompanying his friend Alibi Idiris throughout UFC 319 fight week in Chicago.
Jeisla Chaves vs Sofia Montenegro
Jeisla Chaves and Sofia Montenegro face off in an intriguing flyweight battle midway through this week’s fight card.
An undefeated 28-year-old, Chaves has earned finishes in three of her five professional victories, including her most recent appearance in April. Fighting out of Poçoes, Bahia, Brazil and representing Gomes Fight Team, “A Braba” has a Since Score of 0.0, as each of her first three opponents have yet to compete again since their meeting, and the last two holding one loss and one win since, respectively.
How To Watch Season 9 Of Dana White's Contender Series
A teammate of UFC all-action lightweight Esteban Ribovics at Alfa Team, Montenegro carries a a 6-1 record (-8.0 Since Score) into her attempt to join “El Gringo” amongst the growing list of DWCS graduates. “La Bruja” has won three straight and looks to make the most of her short-notice opportunity against Chaves here.
Justice Torres vs Javier Reyes
Justice Torres and Javier Reyes share the Octagon in this clash of relativity experienced featherweights on Tuesday night at the UFC APEX.
Torres arrives with a 12-3 record and a -16.5 Since Score, having earned consecutive second-round stoppage win since landing on the wrong side of the scorecards in January. Another member of Houston’s 4oz. Fight Club squad, the 27-year-old is a former Fury FC featherweight champ and will look to replicate the short-notice effort turned in by his teammates Joshua Van and Alden Coria in their most recent UFC appearances.
Hailing from Bogota, Colombia, Reyes carries a 21-5 record, a +6.0 Since Score, and a resume dotted with familiar names, including recent contract winner Lerryan Douglas and DWCS alums Chase Gibson and Luiz Gomez. The 31-year-old has earned 17 of his wins inside the distance, with a nine/eight split between stoppages due to strikes and submission finishes.
Rafael Tobias vs Jair De Oliveira
Brazilian light heavyweights Rafael Tobias and Jair De Oliveira face off in the opening bout of Week 7, and after Iwo Baraniewski’s devastating performance last week, the divisional bar has been set high for these two.
Tobias touches down in Las Vegas with a sterling 13-1 record that includes 10 finishes, eight of which have come in the first round, and a five-fight winning streak. His lone loss came more than two years ago to Miguel Porto, whose own setbacks came against DWCS grads Ryan Gandra (S9) and Kevin Christian (S8), so despite a -3.0 Since Score, Tobias profiles as a solid prospect heading into this one.
On the other side of the Octagon stands De Oliveira, who is unbeaten in six professional appearances, with first-round finishes in each of his last five appearances, though it’s worth noting he hasn’t fought since May of last year. The 29-year-old has a +1.0 Since Score, but it’s solely based on his last opponent having earned a victory this year, as each of his first five adversaries stopped competing following their fights.