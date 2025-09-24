Week 7 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9

Through six weeks, 25 contracts have been awarded, including four last week, but it’s about much more than that. Fight after fight, week after week, the competitors that have stepped inside UFC APEX have largely put forth outstanding efforts. There have been 19 finishes across 30 fights, with 15 coming in the first round and seven in 90 seconds or less.

Those kinds of dynamic offensive displays keep you on the edge of your seat from the outset of each episode, and it shouldn’t be any different this week as the next collection of hopefuls head into battle looking to impress UFC CEO Dana White and join the DWCS Class of ’25.

Since Score stats: fighters with the greater Since Score have a record of 16-13 so far this season (there was one push) with three such competitors earning victories in each of the last four years, going 12-7 over that stretch.

Djani Barbir vs Mantas Kondratavicius