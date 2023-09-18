WEEK 7 PREVIEW | DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES SEASON 7

After 16 competitors graduated to the Octagon from Season 1, 23 made the jump from Season 2, followed by 30, 37, and 39 respectively in Seasons 3-5 before last year’s sixth season saw 43 athletes make the leap from competing at the UFC APEX to plying their trade on the UFC roster.

However that streak might be in jeopardy this season, as through six weeks, UFC President Dana White has passed out 26 contracts, meaning that over the final four weeks of the season, 18 competitors need to impress the boss enough on Tuesday night in order for that trend to continue for one more year.

It’s a tall task, but fortunately, the talent booked over these last four shows appears up for the challenge, starting with the 10-pack of UFC hopefuls that will make the walk to the cage on Week 7.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s matchups.

Shamil Gaziev vs. Greg Velasco