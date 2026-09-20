Week 7 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 10

Each of the final three bouts ended in the opening stanza, with Igor Cavalcanti’s 98-second win over Oscar Ravello standing as the most time-consuming of the trio, as Akbar Abdullaev and Mayton Perea turned in rapid finishes on either side of the returning Brazilian’s effort.

How To Watch DWCS In Your Country

This week, another five sets of fighters make the walk, hoping to join the 28 athletes that have already punched their ticket to the biggest stage in the sport this season, including a returning middleweight taking on a highly regarded prospect in the night’s finale.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s lineup.

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs Theo Haig