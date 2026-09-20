Week 7 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 10

The second half of Season 10 kicked off with a bang last Tuesday at Meta APEX as four more athletes earned the call to the UFC roster after delivering lights-out performances in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard.
Each of the final three bouts ended in the opening stanza, with Igor Cavalcanti’s 98-second win over Oscar Ravello standing as the most time-consuming of the trio, as Akbar Abdullaev and Mayton Perea turned in rapid finishes on either side of the returning Brazilian’s effort.
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This week, another five sets of fighters make the walk, hoping to join the 28 athletes that have already punched their ticket to the biggest stage in the sport this season, including a returning middleweight taking on a highly regarded prospect in the night’s finale.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s lineup.
Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs Theo Haig
Middleweights close things out for the first time this season as Norbert Novenyi Jr. aims to spoil the second chance of returning Season 9 contestant Theo Haig.
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The 26-year-old Novenyi Jr. turned some heads and started to build a name for himself under the Bellator banner, earning six consecutive wins in the promotion and seven straight overall before suffering a majority decision loss to fall from the ranks of the unbeaten. He’s since rebounded with three straight first-round finishes and now ventures to Las Vegas aiming to earn his place in the UFC’s 185-pound ranks.
Haig competed last season against Cezary Oleksiejczuk and returns here after posting a second-round stoppage win in his return to action at LFA 227 back in February. The 30-year-old carries a 100-percent finishing rate into this one and will undoubtedly be driven to give a better account of himself this time around.
Jaden Ortega vs Alvi Dasuyev
It’s a meeting between unbeaten welterweight hopefuls here as Jaden Ortega faces off with Alvi Dasuyev.
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Ortega splits his training time between Spokane’s Sikjitsu and the Porrada Training Center in Las Vegas, ensuring that he’s getting quality looks at every turn as he works to make his way to the UFC. He’s earned finishes in five of his six wins, including each of his last four outings, and now steps in looking to maintain his unblemished record while handing Dasuyev his first career defeat.
Born in Chechnya, the 9-0 Dasuyev looks to become the first fighter representing Belgium on the UFC roster, joining Losene Keita and DWCS graduate Bolaji Oki. He’s only been a pro for two-and-a-half years, but the 24-year-old has thrived, building off his successful amateur career by posting nine straight finishes and only one appearance that has gone beyond the opening stanza.
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Marcos Degli vs Paris Moran
Flyweights collide in the middle of the Episode 7 slate as Brazil’s Marcos Degli faces off with American veteran Paris Moran.
Degli hopes to become the latest LFA flyweight titleholder to make their way into the Octagon as he carries a 12-fight winning streak into his Las Vegas debut on Tuesday. The surging Brazilian has earned finishes in all but one of his 14 career wins, including his title victory and two successful title defenses.
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A staple on the Texas regional scene, Moran has shared the cage with a host of current UFC competitors and DWCS alums, including Joshua Van, Alden Coria and Jacob Silva. Last time out, he claimed the Fury FC title with a win over TUF and DWCS alum Roybert Echeverria, and now he looks to join his former opponents on the roster by halting Degli’s hot streak on Tuesday night.
Callum Connor vs Piero Guaylupo
Lightweight prospects with a combined 19 consecutive wins to open their careers meet at the Meta APEX this week as Callum Connor and Piero Guaylupo go head-to-head.
Training out of Manchester Top Team, the rangy lightweight Connor has put together an 8-0 record to start his career and looks to join teammates Ateba Gautier and Louis Lee Scott in making the jump to the UFC roster through Dana White’s Contender Series. This is his second fight this year and second since undergoing knee surgery last year, so expect an even sharper version of “007” than the one that competed and won back in April.
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Just 21 years old and already sporting an 11-0 record with 10 finishes, Guaylupo has rocketed out of the gates to start his career and seeks to become the eighth Peruvian on the UFC roster. If there is a knock against Guaylupo at this point, it’s the level of competition he’s faced, but to his credit, he’s handled business each time out and done it with style points more often than not.
Emilio Quissua vs Damian Piwowarczyk
Emilio Quissua and Damian Piwowarczyk clash in a light heavyweight contest that opens Episode 7, as the pair aim to join Alik Lorenz and Quentin Pasley as new arrivals to the 205-pound weight class.
Unbeaten in eight professional appearances, Quissua has earned finishes in five of those outings, including his two most recent wins. He trains at Planet Eater in Balingen, Germany, under UFC alums Peter Sobotta and Denys Bondar, which is always an interesting wrinkle to track as you can be assured the veterans will have their charge ready to go on Tuesday night.
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Piwowarczyk also trains under a former UFC fighter, working under Bartosz Fabinski at Uniq Fight Club in Warsaw, Poland. The 28-year-old has earned three consecutive victories to advance to 11-4, with the majority of his appearances coming under the KSW banner, which indicates that he’s faced a solid level of competition throughout.