Week 6 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

Cody Chovanchek opened the night with a third-round stoppage win over Raphael Uchegbu, connecting with a right hand seconds into the final frame despite being up on the scorecards. After TUF 32 alum Paddy McCorry scored a unanimous decision win over In Su Hwang, All-American wrestler Thomas Gantt registered a rapid submission win over Adam Livingston, only for Polish light heavyweight Iwo Baraniewski to follow him into the Octagon and collect a 20-second knockout win over BJJ world champ Mahamed Aly.

And in the final bout of the evening, Hecher Sosa used his grappling to dominate the previously unbeaten Mackson Lee.

Much like the last handful of weeks, it didn’t take UFC President Dana White long to make his contract decisions and they were numerous, as he called four more competitors to compete in the Octagon going forward. Chovanchek, Gantt, Baraniewski and Sosa all impressed White, joining their names to the growing Class of ’25 graduates joining the UFC roster so far this season.

