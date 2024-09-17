Week 6 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Flyweight Nicolle Caliari scored a first-round submission win over Corinne Laframboise to punch her ticket to the UFC, while bantamweight prospect Josias Musasa showed enough in his split decision win to prompt UFC CEO Dana White to bring him into the fold as well. While returning competitor Yousri Belgaroui collected a third-round finish, it wasn’t enough to impress White, but Navajo Stirling’s second-round knockout of Phillip Latu to close the night most certainly was.

In addition to the fights that transpired, there was also one that didn’t, as Quemel Ottoni, the first man to defeat current UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira in MMA, pulled out of his fight with Kody Steele while getting his hands wrapped. It’s the first time someone has simply opted out of making the walk on Tuesday night, leaving Steele to get re-booked later this season.

How To Watch DWCS In Your Region

On Tuesday night, another set of five hopefuls stepped into the fray inside the UFC APEX with designs on impressing the UFC brass and earning a place on the roster, and when the night was over, several competitors had accomplished their goal.

Returning lightweight Ahmad Hassanzada, 22-year-old middleweight Ateba Gautier, towering heavyweight finisher Talisson Teixeira, and second-generation fighter Elijah Smith all impressed White and the matchmakers enough to garner a call to the Octagon.

That’s four new additions to the roster, bringing the total count for Season 8 to 24 through six weeks, with three of this week’s four athletes all coming in at age 24 or younger.

Here’s a closer look at how things played out.