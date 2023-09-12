Week 6 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 7

Only once in those six previous seasons has every winner on the sixth episode garnered a contract, though the positive for this week’s collection of hopefuls is that it finally happened last season following three consecutive years with four of the five victors, with two of the three competitors passed over in those instances — Daniel Rodriguez and Joseph Holmes — ultimately finding their way to the Octagon in relatively quick fashion.

This week, all five victors impressed UFC President Dana White enough to garner contracts. Lightweight James Llontop, heavyweight Jhonata Diniz, featherweight Steven Nguyen, strawweight Julia Polastri, and bantamweight Jean Matsumoto all got the call to the UFC roster.

It was an incredible night of action inside the UFC APEX on Tuesday night.

Here’s a look at how things played out.