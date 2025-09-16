Week 6 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

In addition to Dyer, four of last week’s five winners earned contracts, including Caroline Foro, who defeated Dyer, and her Brazilian compatriots Samuel Sanches and Lerryan Douglas, as well as heavyweight Steven “Concrete” Asplund, while the fifth victorious fighter, Freddy Vidal, was booked for a return appearance in Week 10 following his last-second, short-notice win over Felipe Franco.

As we ready for Week 6, there have been 21 contract awarded, and for the third consecutive week, the competitor with the greater Since Score emerged victorious in three out of the five matchups, bringing the cumulative record through 25 fights up to 13-11 with one push.

Will the back half the season begin with a bang? We’ll find out Tuesday, but here’s a look at the hopefuls that will be doing their best to ensure that happens.

Hecher Sosa vs Mackson Lee