Week 6 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 7

Tom Nolan and Payton Talbott looked excellent in Week 1 victories, while Abdul-Kerim Al-Selwady turned in a dominant effort against Cage Warriors champ George Hardwick in Week 2. The third week of the season saw Luis Pajuelo use knees to the body of his grounded opponent to catapult himself to the UFC roster, while Carlos Prates closed out Week 4 in style.

DWCS WINNERS: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5

Last week, all five victors earned contracts, with Dione Barbosa and Brendson Ribeiro bookending the event with first-round finishes, and Battlefield Fight League bantamweight champ Serhiy Sidey earning his chance to compete on the biggest stage in the sport. as well.

This week, another five pairs of hopefuls venture to Las Vegas with designs on joining the Class of ’23 and landing a spot on the UFC roster, with four of the matchups featuring competitors making a return appearance to the Contender Series.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s matchups.

Jhonata Diniz vs Eduardo Neves