Week 5 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

Dana White's Contender Series
Results
Contract Winners, Scorecards, Recaps And More From The Newest Round Of UFC Hopefuls
Last week marked the first time all season that UFC CEO Dana White handed out contracts to all five winners, bringing the total number of fighters called to compete in the UFC to 17 through four weeks, and sending us into Week 5 eager to see how things continue to play out.
This week’s contests spanned nearly the entire expanse of weight classes in the UFC, with the five pairs of athletes making the walk at the UFC APEX in hopes of impressing White and the matchmaking tandem of Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard representing the flyweight, bantamweight, lightweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight divisions, with the group including one returning competitor, four undefeated prospects, and a Canadian that was originally slated to take part in Season 7 looking to finally get the Great White North on the board this year.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 5 Results
Nicolle Caliari defeats Corrine Laframboise by verbal submission (armbar) at 4:45 of Round 1
Just when it seemed like things were trending in the wrong direction for Nicolle Caliari, the Brazilian attacked an armbar and tapped out Corrine Laframboise to collect the first-round stoppage victory.
After starting the fight by depositing Laframboise on the canvas with a couple hard throws, Caliari seemed to be slowing down, getting stuck in a back crucifix and eating a string of elbows. But with Laframboise in top position late in the round, Caliari isolated an arm, went belly-down, adjusted, and secured the verbal submission.
That’s now four straight stoppage victories for the 27-year-old Thai Brasil representative, and three straight by submission. Following nearly a year on the sidelines, this was an impressive outing from the promising flyweight prospect against a talented foe from north of the border.
Josias Musasa defeats Otari Tanzilovi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Josias Musasa went the distance for the first time in his career in this clash with Otari Tanzilovi, but that didn’t change the outcome, as the bantamweight from the Democratic Republic of the Congo remained unbeaten.
Tanzilovi was the more effective of the two in the first, mixing in a variety of strikes with timely wrestling to largely keep Musasa from finding much effective offense. But as the fight progressed, the 25-year-old “K.O. Wizard” started to find more success, keeping the pressure on the Georgian and landing with a little more force while having a greater ability to keep himself upright.
The judges were called upon to render a verdict, with two of the three officials seeing the fight in favor of Musasa. Now 8-0 as a professional, it’s clear that the bantamweight prospect has a ton of upside and is one to watch going forward, whether he gets a contract later in the evening or not.