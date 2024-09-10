Week 5 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

That’s now four straight stoppage victories for the 27-year-old Thai Brasil representative, and three straight by submission. Following nearly a year on the sidelines, this was an impressive outing from the promising flyweight prospect against a talented foe from north of the border.

Josias Musasa defeats Otari Tanzilovi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Josias Musasa went the distance for the first time in his career in this clash with Otari Tanzilovi, but that didn’t change the outcome, as the bantamweight from the Democratic Republic of the Congo remained unbeaten.