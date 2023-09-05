Week 5 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 7

Historically speaking, Week 5 has produced the second fewest graduates over the first six seasons, with just 18 fighters earning contracts thus far. But that group includes the first DWCS fighter to garner championship gold, Jamahal Hill, ranked flyweight Maycee Barber, and promising prospects Cameron Saaimna and Denise Gomes, each of whom delivered tremendous performances one year ago at the UFC APEX.

This week, five more athletes were added to the UFC roster, with short-notice bantamweight Dione Barbosa, Fighting Nerds representative Jean Silva, wrestler Dylan Budka, standout Canadian prospect Serhiy Sidey, and Brazilian light heavyweight Brendson Ribeiro all earning contracts.

After a couple slower weeks, the UFC President was all fired up this week, bringing all the victors into the fold.

Here’s a look at how things played out.

Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 Week 5 Results