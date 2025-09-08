Week 5 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

Somehow, we’ve already reached the midway point of Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series. After waiting months for the annual Tuesday night talent search to return, four weeks have already gone by the boards and we’re sitting at the start of the two-week shift from the first half of the season to the second half.
Part of the reason things have felt so quick is that over the last three weeks, the action at the UFC APEX has been thrilling and produced a steady stream of new grads matriculating to the UFC roster. During that span, 12 of the 15 bouts have ended inside the distance and 14 of the 15 victorious athletes have earned the call to the Octagon, with LFA flyweight champ and TUF alum Eduardo Chapolin standing as the lone outlier, though chances are we’ll see him on the big stage at some point soon if he just keeps stacking up wins.
RELATED: Week 5 Weigh-In Results
Through the first four weeks, competitors with the superior Since Score have gone just 10-9 (there was one bout where the scores were even), but it has been trending in the favor of the better scores as of late, with six of the last nine qualifying bouts being won by the athlete with the greater total.
With that as our backdrop, here’s a look at the matchups on tap for Week 5 on Tuesday night.
Steven Asplund vs Anthony Guarascio
The third heavyweight pairing of the season is the first to headline as Steven Asplund and Anthony Guarascio share the cage to close out Week 5.
An emerging competitor under the LFA banner, Asplund brings a 5-1 record, consecutive stoppage wins, and a +1.5 Since Score into this short notice opportunity in Las Vegas. “Concrete” was in camp preparing to face TUF alum Jordan Heiderman before he got the call, so it will be interesting to see how he navigates this earlier assignment under the bright lights of Dana White’s Contender Series.
The 31-year-old Guarascio has limited professional experience, but has impressed thus far, posting a 3-0 record with one no contest (-1.0 Since Score), having earned all those wins in 92 seconds or less. Last time out, “The Daywalker” stopped DWCS alum Bailey Schoenfelder to claim the CFFC heavyweight title and secure himself a chance to compete at the UFC APEX this season.
Lerryan Douglas vs Cam Teague
Featherweights square off here as Lerryan Douglas takes on returning DWCS hopeful Cam Teague on Tuesday evening in the Nevada desert.
ICYMI: Dana White Announces Massive Fights For UFC 321 And UFC 322
Represented by Bloodlines Combat Sports Agency and training alongside UFC fighters Danny Silva and Rafa Garcia, Douglas has fought a host of established competitors, amassing a 12-5 record with a record-setting +32 Since Score. Each of his last five bouts have come under the LFA banner, and in his first start of the year, “Gunslinger” got the better of Elijah Johns, stopping the brother of UFC vet Miles Johns midway through the second round.
A win over UFC veteran Austin Lingo to remain unbeaten earned Teague a chance to compete on Season 8, but he ran into Argentinian prospect Kevin Vallejos and was stopped in the first round. He’s won a pair of fights since then to advance to 9-1 for his career and carries a -3 Since Score into his second DWCS appearance this week.
Freddy Vidal vs Felipe Franco
It’s a battle of unbeaten light heavyweights here as Freddy Vidal faces off with Felipe Franco in the middle of this week’s fight card.
Fighting out of Longo MMA, Vidal has already earned a trio of wins during his first year as a professional, collecting consecutive first-round finishes heading into this one. His limited experience gives him a 0.0 Since Score, but in addition to a perfect start to his pro career, Vidal also went 5-0 as an amateur, earning stoppages in each of those victories, as well.
See What Happened On Week 4 Of Dana White's Contender Series
The 24-year-old Franco has put together an 8-0 record to begin his career, with all eight victories coming by first round stoppage. He owns a Since Score of -3, and so far, he’s beaten all his opponents handily.
Chasen Blair vs Samuel Sanches
Business shifts to the lightweight division as Chasen Blair returns to Las Vegas to face off with Brazilian prospect Samuel Sanches.
The second returning face from Season 8 to compete this week, Blair picked up a win in April to get things moving in the right direction following his loss to Kody Steele last season. The Cage Warriors fixture is 7-3 as a professional with a 100-percent finishing rate and a +1.0 Since Score heading into this one.
CANELO VS CRAWFORD: Callum Walsh Talks Co-Main Event Matchup On Sept. 13
Representing the Galpao Da Luta squad that has already graduated Jailton Almeida and Eduarda Moura to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, Sanches touches down in Las Vegas this week looking to follow suit. The 22-year-old is 10-1 as a professional and riding a seven-fight winning streak, but carries a -11.5 Since Score thanks to a couple encounters with professional opponents on the Brazilian regional circuit.
Shanelle Dyer vs Caroline Foro
The first set of female athletes to compete this season do so in the flyweight division, as British standout Shanelle Dyer and Brazilian Caroline Foro go head-to-head on Tuesday night.
Unbeaten in six starts to begin her pro career and sporting a -2 Since Score, the 24-year-old Dyer has been garnering attention from the outset thanks to some impressive finishes through these early days. The GB Top Team representative made 11 amateur appearances, posting an 8-3 mark, with two of those losses coming to UFC competitor Shauna Bannon and Ivana Petrovic.
Foro is a 28-year-old with an 8-1 record, a six-fight winning streak, six consecutive first-round finishes, and a -3 Since Score. She dropped a split decision to the best opponent she’s faced to date, unbeaten compatriot Beatriz Consuli, and will look to prove herself here in this clash with the highly regarded British hopeful.