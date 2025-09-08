Week 5 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

Part of the reason things have felt so quick is that over the last three weeks, the action at the UFC APEX has been thrilling and produced a steady stream of new grads matriculating to the UFC roster. During that span, 12 of the 15 bouts have ended inside the distance and 14 of the 15 victorious athletes have earned the call to the Octagon, with LFA flyweight champ and TUF alum Eduardo Chapolin standing as the lone outlier, though chances are we’ll see him on the big stage at some point soon if he just keeps stacking up wins.

Through the first four weeks, competitors with the superior Since Score have gone just 10-9 (there was one bout where the scores were even), but it has been trending in the favor of the better scores as of late, with six of the last nine qualifying bouts being won by the athlete with the greater total.

With that as our backdrop, here’s a look at the matchups on tap for Week 5 on Tuesday night.

Steven Asplund vs Anthony Guarascio