Week 5 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 7

While one of those victors that left without a deal, Josefine Knutsson, has since been signed to compete as a short-notice replacement later this month, the message being sent is loud and clear: if you want a spot on the UFC roster, you’ve got to give the UFC President a reason to believe that he can’t leave the APEX without awarding you a contract.

DWCS WINNERS: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4

The fifth week of the season has historically produced some of the best talents to graduate from Dana White’s Contender Series, including the first title challenger, Alex Perez, the first champion, Jamahal Hill, current ascending flyweight Maycee Barber, and prospects Cameron Saaiman and Denise Gomes last year.

Can this week’s cast of hopefuls deliver the kind of efforts that impress? Will any of them follow in the footsteps of Week 5 winners before them?

We’ll find out on Tuesday.

For now, here’s a look at the matchups set to take place this week at the UFC APEX.

Bruno Lopes vs Brendson Ribeiro