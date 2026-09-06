Week 5 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 10

Isaac Moreno and Reginaldo Junior are set to battle it out this week, looking to add to the collection of welterweights that have already joined this year’s graduating class.

Moreno is another undefeated fighter competing on the night, having followed up his 5-0 run as an amateur with eight consecutive victories to begin his professional career. Last October, the 28-year-old Texan scored a first-round stoppage win over UFC veteran Darian Weeks, giving him finishes in each of his last three wins.

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The Fighting Nerds have been one of the most successful teams to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series over the years, and now Reginaldo Junior looks to join the likes of Caio Borralho, Jean Silva, and Carlos Prates in using the show as a launch pad to UFC success. “The Beast” is rolling into the Meta APEX on a five-fight winning streak that includes three first-round finishes.

It will be interesting to see how each man navigates this experience and carries themselves throughout, as Moreno has the confidence of a competitor that has yet to deal with a loss while Junior is surrounded by an experienced team that knows exactly what it needed to turn an autumn trip to Las Vegas into a UFC contract.

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