Week 4 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

For the third consecutive week, the UFC President handed out a handful of contracts at the end of the evening, bringing four of the five victorious athletes into the fold. McMillen earned a contract while stationed in the hospital following his war with Mgoyan, while the first-round finishing trio of Nallo, Oleksiejczuk, and Lebosnoyani all got called to the Octagon as well.

That brings the total for Season 9 up to 16 new competitors added to the UFC through four weeks. Check out the recaps below to see how all of these athletes punched their tickets to the UFC.