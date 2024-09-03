Week 4 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

Announcements
Dana White's Contender Series
Results
Contract Winners, Scorecards, Recaps And More From The Newest Round Of UFC Hopefuls
Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series is approaching its midway point, and competitors through the first three weeks have set a high bar.
Who left week four with a UFC contract? All five winners: Yuneisy Duben, Quillan Salkilld, Austin Bashi, Djorden Santos, SeokHyeon Ko
Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 4 Results
- Seokhyeon Ko defeats Igor Cavalcanti via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Djorden Santos defeats Will Currie via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Austin Bashi defeats Dorian Ramos via rear naked choke at 3:15 of the second round
- Yuneisy Duben defeats Shannon Clark via knockout at 1:13 of the first round
- Quillan Salkilld defeats Gauge Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 4 Fight Card
Quillan Salkilld defeats Gauge Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
In the week four opener, Australia’s Quillan Salkilld made the most of the trip, winning a close, but unanimous, decision over Gauge Young in an exciting lightweight bout.
Salkilld (7-1) used his long-range weapons effectively in the first round, particularly his kicks, and even chased a couple takedowns. Young (8-2) was clearly in the fight, though, and he landed his share of shots on his foe.
Two minutes into the second, Salkilld had success on the mat, but Young escaped, got back to his feet and landed some hard punches before the Aussie recovered late and put together a solid third round to clinch the win via scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.
Yuneisy Duben defeats Shannon Clark via knockout at 1:13 of the first round
The underdog bit back in flyweight action, as Venezuela’s Yuneisy Duben scored a one-punch knockout of Canada’s Shannon Clark in a clash of unbeatens.
Venezuela’s Duben was throwing hammers from the start as Clark tried to close the distance, and when the Canadian got too close, Duben landed a crushing overhand right that put Clark out before she hit the canvas.
The time was 1:13 of round one.
Austin Bashi defeats Dorian Ramos via rear naked choke at 3:15 of the second round
Unbeaten featherweight prospect Austin Bashi kept his “0” intact with a second-round submission win over Dorian Ramos.
The pace was fast from the start, and while the highly touted Bashi was implementing his wrestling attack early and often, Ramos refused to give ground as he repeatedly got out of trouble. But with a little over a minute left, Bashi got some extended control time on Ramos’ back.
Bashi kept his foot on the gas in the second, and eventually, he caught Ramos in a rear naked choke that produced a tap out at 3:15 of the round.
With the win, Bashi moves to 13-0. Ramos, who took the fight on less than a week’s notice, falls to 8-3.
Djorden Santos defeats Will Currie via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Brazil’s Djorden Santos scored an upset three-round unanimous decision over England’s Will Currie in a middleweight bout.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Santos, now 9-1. Currie falls to 12-4.
A competitive first round saw both fighters have their moments, but it was Santos who appeared to take an early lead, and he added to it in the second stanza before another solid round in the third cemented his win on all three judges’ scorecards.
Seokhyeon Ko defeats Igor Cavalcanti via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
In the welterweight main event, South Korea’s SeokHyeon Ko took Brazil’s Igor Cavalcanti into deep waters and pulled off a big win, decisioning his foe unanimously over three rounds.
Scores were 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 for Ko, now 11-2. Cavalcanti falls to 9-1.
Fighting past the first round for the first time in his pro career, Cavalcanti started fast and slowly faded as the bout progressed. All along, Ko survived some big shots from his opponent and got in plenty of his own before pulling away with a long period of ground control in the final round.