Week 4 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 7

Last week’s action at the UFC APEX delivered a gnarly first-round finish kicked off by a knee to the body, a technical three-round effort, a gruelling battle of attrition featuring a come-from-behind victory, and a rapid submission to close out the show.
After three weeks, 13 of the 14 victorious fighters have earned contracts, more than any season at this point so far outside of Season 5, where 15 deals were awarded through the first three events of the season.
This week, five more sets of hopefuls across five different divisions made the walk into the cage, including another Battlefield Fight League champion, a former Ultimate Fighter contestant, and a pair of welterweights closing out the show.
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 7 Week 4
UFC President Dana White didn’t take much time deliberating the results, awarding contracts to lightweight winner Bolaji Oki, heavyweight wrestler Thomas Petersen, and welterweight Carlos Prates.
Here’s a look at what transpired on Week 4 of Dana White's Contender Series.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 Week 4 Results
Bolaji Oki defeats Dylan Salvador by TKO, Round 1, 2:46
Bolaji Oki didn’t care about Dylan Salvador’s kickboxing pedigree and the level of competition he’d faced, taking the fight to the French lightweight and dispatching him with a tidal wave of shots against the fence.
Oki came out firing and had a clear speed advantage. After a couple minutes of running relatively level, Oki started attacking the body and clearly hurt Salvador. As the Frenchman retreated to the fence, Oki followed and swarmed, unloading big shots and putting Salvador down with another thudding blow to the body.
What a beautiful way to kick off Week 4!
Thomas Peterson defeats Chandler Cole by Submission, Kimura, Round 2, 1:08
Thomas Petersen showcased his wrestling pedigree before collecting a submission win early in the second to put himself in a position to potentially earn a UFC contract.
The former JuCo National champion reportedly put TUF 30 alum Chandler Cole on the canvas and dominated. In the first, Petersen worked short punches and elbows, bloodying up Cole, and in the second, after landing in side control, the Minnesota native quickly attacked a kimura, forcing Cole to tap.
Just a dominant showing for the solid heavyweight product, who moved to 8-1 with the victory, picking up his first career submission win in the process.
Timothy Cuamba (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Mateo Vogel by Unanimous Decision
Featherweights Mateo Vogel and Timmy Cuamba got after it in the middle of Tuesday’s card, working at a good clip from the outset, with Cuamba having success out of the chute and Vogel growing into the fight.
The Las Vegas native Cuamba flashed impressive speed with his hands early, cracking Vogel with some good, clean shots. But each time, the Canadian kept coming forward, chopping at Cuamba’s lead leg and connecting with several clean strikes of his own. In the third, Vogel finally put Cuamba on the canvas, taking his back out in space, spending the final half of the round in a dominant position, landing little shots.
The judges were called upon for the first time and the judges all saw it the same, awarding Cuamba the unanimous decision. This was an excellent fight between two very good prospects, with Cuamba picking up his seventh career win.
Marco Tulio (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Yousri Belgaroui by Unanimous Decision
The middleweight clash between Marco Tulio and Yousri Belgaroui turned into a battle of attrition.
Each man started being technical and measured, Tulio looking to force the kickboxer to grapple and Belgaroui using his length and striking pedigree to land at range. Things started to shift into the Brazilian’s favor once he started to get a little grimy and wild, swinging with a little more vicious intent, forcing Belgaroui to be defensive. The Chute Boxe Diego Lima representative finally dragged Belgaroui to the canvas in the third, roughing him up from top position for the remainder of the round.
Once again, the verdict was left to the judges, and the three officials all saw things the same way, awarding Tulio the unanimous decision win. Now 10-1 for his career and riding a six-fight winning streak, the 28-year-old Brazilian could very well join his numerous teammates on the UFC roster in the not too distant future.
Carlos Prates defeats Mitch Ramirez by TKO, Round 2, 1:14
How about we close out the night with a one-shot, walk-off finish?
Carlos Prates was on point all evening, picking apart Mitch Ramirez while remaining patient and poised throughout. Never hurried, never bothered by anything coming back his way, Prates walked down Ramirez early in the second round, driving home a left hand that put the Syndicate MMA man on the deck.
Prates didn’t even bother to follow up, opting instead to walk away and celebrate his spectacular finish.