Week 4 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

There were only three instances last season where all five victorious fighters were awarded contracts on Tuesday night at the UFC APEX, and while it did happen consecutively at one point — Weeks 7 & 8 — you have to go back to the closing three-week stretch of Season 7 to find the last time five or more contracts were awarded in three consecutive weeks.
That stretch produced currently ascending talents like Vinicius Oliveira, Carli Judice, and Mauricio Ruffy, who competes in the co-main event this weekend in Paris against Benoit Saint Denis, and more than 20 victories inside the Octagon.
This week, five more pairs of hopefuls make the walk with designs on securing a dominant victory and getting the call to compete in the UFC.
As a reminder, we’re including something called a Since Score this year as we look at these prospects — a measure of their previous opponent’s combined records since they fought — and through three weeks, there has been a 50/50 split between fighters with the greater Since Score coming out on top, with one fight last week featuring combatants with the same score.
Let’s dive into this week’s matchups and set the table for Tuesday night’s Week 4 action at the UFC APEX.
Jack Congdon vs Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
Skilled welterweights from opposite sides of the country clash in this week’s finale as New England native Jack Congdon faces off with Californian Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani.
Congdon has spent his entire eight-fight professional career competing under the Cage Titans banner, amassing a 7-1 record that includes three straight stoppage wins heading into this one. His -12 Since Score is impacted heavily by early fights against local opposition, with his 100 percent finishing rate serving as a better indicator of the type of action to expect from the Massachusetts-based fighter on Tuesday night.
Fighting out of Hermosa Beach, Lebosnoyani has spent the majority of his career competing in LFA, going 7-1 with the promotion and holding an 8-2 record overall. “Mufasa” carries a Since Score of +1 into his battle with Congdon, and has faced the more recognizable and established competition between the two, including UFC veteran Spike Carlyle.
Theo Haig vs Cezary Oleksiejczuk
We shift to the middleweight division here, as Cezary Oleksiejczuk looks to join his brother on the UFC roster, while Theo Haig looks to scuttle the reunion and earn a spot in the 185-pound weight ranks himself.
The younger brother of middleweight veteran Michal, the 25-year-old Oleksiejczuk has a 15-3 record and has gone 12-1 over his last 13 fights, including wins over Chris Fishgold and Tom Breese. He carries a Since Score of +7 into this one, and will aim to deliver the type of victorious performance needed to add the Oleksiejczuks to the list of brother acts to have competed in the Octagon over the years.
The 29-year-old Haig is unbeaten in 6-0 professional bouts, having earned finishes the whole way through while venturing out of the first round only once. He has a -2 Since Score entering this one, though it’s worth noting it comes as a result of his most recent opponent suffering consecutive losses earlier this year to UFC vet Nick Maximov and Trent Miller, who competed on last week’s episode.
Mandel Nallo vs Samuel Silva
The second lightweight matchup of the season pits Samuel Silva against Mandel Nallo in the middle of this week’s five-fight slate.
Silva touches down in Las Vegas on a five-fight winning streak and having claimed the Cage Warriors lightweight title earlier this year with a unanimous decision win over DWCS alum George Hardwick. His opponents, including all-action UFC lightweight Elves Brener, have a combined 35-42 record with one no contest since they’ve fought, resulting in a -7.5 Since Score for the Brazilian.
A longtime staple at Montreal’s Tristar Gym, the 33-year-old Nallo has earned four straight victories to push his record to 13-3 with one no contests. He faced a number of familiar names during his time competing under the Bellator MMA banner, including Adam Piccolotti, Saad Awad, and Carrington Banks, but his opponents have gone a combined 18-25 (-7 Since Score) after sharing the cage with the Canadian.
An Tuan Ho vs Eduardo Chapolin
Standout flyweights looking to rebound from disappointing outings last time they appeared on UFC programming clash here as TUF alum Eduardo Chapolin takes on returning DWCS alum An Tuan Ho.
Chapolin was the first overall selection of Daniel Cormier on Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, but lost to eventual tournament winner Joseph Morales in the opening round. The 29-year-old Brazilian is 14-2 overall, has won four straight, including a first-round knockout victory two weeks ago, and has a Since Score of -2 heading into this one.
Ho faced off with Lone’er Kavanagh in the first bout of Season 8 and suffered the first and only loss of his career. The MMA Lab product has since rebounded with a rapid first-round stoppage win, and carries a 7-1 record with a Since Score of +3 overall.
Tommy McMillen vs David Mgoyan
It’s a battle of young, unbeaten featherweights to kick things off in Week 4 as David Mgoyan and Tommy McMillen square off in Las Vegas.
Brandishing a 7-0 record, Mgoyan fights out of American Top Team and has earned finishes in all but one of his wins. The 21-year-old Russian prospect has a Since Score of -2 and enters this one off a first-round stoppage win in late May at Tuff-N-Uff 144.
Another Montana to Arizona transplant, McMillen trains under Tim Welch and has followed his 7-0 amateur career with eight straight wins since turning pro. He’s earned first-round finishes in all eight of his victories, and has a -14 Since Score, but it’s largely as a result of an early fight with a professional opponent.