Week 4 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

That stretch produced currently ascending talents like Vinicius Oliveira, Carli Judice, and Mauricio Ruffy, who competes in the co-main event this weekend in Paris against Benoit Saint Denis, and more than 20 victories inside the Octagon.

This week, five more pairs of hopefuls make the walk with designs on securing a dominant victory and getting the call to compete in the UFC.

As a reminder, we’re including something called a Since Score this year as we look at these prospects — a measure of their previous opponent’s combined records since they fought — and through three weeks, there has been a 50/50 split between fighters with the greater Since Score coming out on top, with one fight last week featuring combatants with the same score.

Let’s dive into this week’s matchups and set the table for Tuesday night’s Week 4 action at the UFC APEX.

Jack Congdon vs Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani