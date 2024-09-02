Week 4 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

Through the first three weeks of Season 8, a dozen hopefuls have done enough to impress UFC CEO Dana White and the matchmakers enough to earn themselves a contract and the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in the sport in the future.

Only four athletes have gotten the call to compete in the Octagon each week. Last year, there were only three instances all season where four or fewer competitors graduated to the roster, and you’d have to go all the way back to Week 7 of last year to find the last time that happened prior to the start of this season.

Needless to say, the bar has been raised so far in Season 8, meaning this week’s collection of ambitious arrivals to the UFC APEX will need to bring the goods in order to get the boss’ attention on Tuesday night.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s matchups.

Gauge Young vs Quillan Salkilld