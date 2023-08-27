Week 4 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 7

Last week marked the first episode of the season with just four fights and Josefine Knutsson’s unanimous decision win over Isis Verbeek was not enough to earn her a contract.

All of last year’s winners from Week 4 got the call to the UFC and have already crossed the threshold into the Octagon with mixed results, while in previous seasons, the fourth episode was the launch point for ascending talents like Brendan Allen and Michael Morales.

DWCS WINNERS: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3

We’ll see if any of this week’s winners will be able to follow in their footsteps in the years to come, but first, here’s a look at the matchups slated to hit the cage this week on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Dylan Salvador vs Bolaji Oki