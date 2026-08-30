Week 4 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 10

For the second consecutive week, all five winners earned contracts, meaning that through three weeks, 15 athletes have been added to the roster, keeping the possibility of a new record for the number of contracts being awarded in play heading into Week 4.

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So far, that number sits at 46 in both Seasons 7 and 9, and includes current contenders and rising stars Payton Talbott, Carles Prates, Jean Silva, Mauricio Ruffy, Josh Hokit, and many, many others.

Whether any of this year’s initial members of the graduating class rise to those ranks as quickly remains to be seen, and now, five more pairs of hopefuls are set to make the walk to the Octagon and try to make an impression on Dana White and the UFC matchmakers to join the Class of ’26.

Here’s a look at the matchups heading your way on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Patrick Rivera vs Adam Darby

For the second week this season, a pair of welterweight prospects close things out the Meta APEX as Patrick Rivera battles Adam Darby.