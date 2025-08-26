Week 3 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

It’s certainly not late December back in ’63, but the victorious competitors that stepped into the cage inside the UFC APEX on Tuesday night combined to deliver a spectacular night of action in Las Vegas, leaving Dana White repeatedly mouthing the word “Wow!” after each fight.

The collection of rapid and impressive finishes made it so the UFC President didn’t need much time to deliberate once the final fight ended, as for the second consecutive week, all five victorious athletes were awarded UFC contracts.