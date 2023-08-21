Week 3 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 7

Press Conference
Dana White's Contender Series
We're Back At The UFC Apex Tuesday. Here's A Look At The Latest Round Of UFC Hopefuls.
So far, Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series has been “Win and You’re In,” as each of the 10 competitors to earn victories through the first two weeks of the season have garnered a call to compete in the UFC Octagon going forward.
After the first week was decision heavy, last week’s second episode was action-packed, with three first-round finishes and a pair of incredibly entertaining scraps, capped by Abdul-Kerim Al-Selwady’s dominant effort against former Cage Warriors lightweight champ George Hardwick.
Historically, the third episode of the season has been hit and miss in terms of the talent graduating to the biggest stage in the sport. Two seasons ago, Jailton Almeida, Jack Della Maddalena, and Jasmine Jasudavicius all earned victories and contracts in Week 3, and now all three are ranked in the Top 15 in their respective weight classes. But there have also been instances where the third week graduates have struggled to find success inside the Octagon as well.
How To Watch DWCS In Your Country
This week’s collection of hopefuls dreams of following in the footsteps of Almeida, Della Maddalena, and the streaking Canadian, as well as the 10 athletes to already punch their tickets to the UFC roster so far this season.
Here’s a look at the matchups on tap this week at the UFC APEX.
Eli Aronov vs Zachary Reese
It’s a clash of unbeaten middleweights to close out this week’s action, as Eli Aronov and Zachary Reese lock up to wrap up Week 3.
The 27-year-old Aronov arrives to the APEX with a clean 6-0 record, most recently earning a second-round submission win over DWCS alum Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz under the Unified MMA banner in Alberta. That bout was a statement win for “The Israeli Tank,” as each of his previous five victories had come against opponents with very limited experience. Handing Kziazkiewicz just his second pro loss (in a dozen fights) showed Aronov is a legitimate prospect and someone to keep close tabs on this week.
Reese touches down in Vegas with a 5-0 record made up exclusively of first-round finishes, including three consecutive victories in under a minute. One of those wins came over TUF 30 contestant Aaron Phillips.
Undefeated middleweights south of 30, looking to take the next step forward in their respective careers? Sign me up.
Kaik Brito vs Oban Elliott
Standouts in top regional promotions, Kaik Brito and Oban Elliott occupy the penultimate place on this week’s fight card.
Sporting a 16-4 record, Brito is a former lightweight who has gone 3-1 in his last four fights since venturing up to the 170-pound ranks, with his lone setback coming by way of split decision. He’s earned finishes in each of his last two outings, both under the OKTAGON banner, claiming the welterweight strap with a third-round finish of David Kozma back in December.
Elliott is a former Cage Warriors standout, traveling to Las Vegas with designs on turning in a better effort than his contemporary Hardwick did last Tuesday night. The Welshman has won four straight, most recently out-hustling emerging prospect James Sheehan in April. He’s only lost to solid competition, and carries an 8-2 record overall into this week’s co-main event.
This is a little similar to last week’s headliner, as both Brito and Elliott are established names in their respective promotions, with this fight being quality enough to headline a show for either of those outfits.
Isis Verbeek vs Josefine Lindgren Knutsson
Isis Verbeek and Josefine Lindgren Knutsson face off in the middle of the Week 3 lineup, each woman bent on delivering a performance comparable to that of Eduarda Moura on last week’s show.
The 28-year-old Verbeek has dabbled in numerous combat sports disciplines, having competed in kickboxing, shoot boxing, traditional boxing, and bare-knuckle MMA while also compiling a 5-1 mark in traditional mixed martial arts. Her lone setback came several years ago to former TUF contestant Kathryn Paprocki, and last time out, she registered a unanimous decision win over Melissa Odessa Parker at Invicta FC 48.
Knutsson has some experience in kickboxing, as well, and competed on a comparable stage last summer, defeating Yedam Seo in a non-tournament bout on the Road to UFC series in Singapore. The Swedish prospect is 4-0 in her mixed martial arts career and will be looking to join several teammates from the Allstars Training Center on the UFC roster with a decisive victory.
Which of these young, developing strawweights will take the next step forward in their mixed martial arts career?
Luis Pajuelo vs Robbie Ring
Luis Pajuelo vs Robbie Ring Preview | DWCS Season 7, Week 3
Luis Pajuelo vs Robbie Ring Preview | DWCS Season 7, Week 3
Luis Pajuelo looks to become the second Peruvian fighter to punch his ticket to the UFC this season, but American Robbie Ring will surely have something to say about that on Tuesday evening.
Kevin Borjas won the first fight of the season and is already booked to make his UFC debut, and now Pajuelo aims to follow suit. Having won four straight and seven of his first eight professional bouts, the 28-year-old has flashed solid finishing abilities, earning stoppages in all but one of his wins.
Just 23 years old, Ring went 7-0 as an amateur and has followed that up with five straight victories to begin his professional career. Two fights back, he stopped UFC and DWCS alum Jacob Kilburn in his one and only fight to have reached the second round.
