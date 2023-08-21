Week 3 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 7

After the first week was decision heavy, last week’s second episode was action-packed, with three first-round finishes and a pair of incredibly entertaining scraps, capped by Abdul-Kerim Al-Selwady’s dominant effort against former Cage Warriors lightweight champ George Hardwick.

Historically, the third episode of the season has been hit and miss in terms of the talent graduating to the biggest stage in the sport. Two seasons ago, Jailton Almeida, Jack Della Maddalena, and Jasmine Jasudavicius all earned victories and contracts in Week 3, and now all three are ranked in the Top 15 in their respective weight classes. But there have also been instances where the third week graduates have struggled to find success inside the Octagon as well.

This week’s collection of hopefuls dreams of following in the footsteps of Almeida, Della Maddalena, and the streaking Canadian, as well as the 10 athletes to already punch their tickets to the UFC roster so far this season.

Here’s a look at the matchups on tap this week at the UFC APEX.

Eli Aronov vs Zachary Reese