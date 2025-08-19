Week 2 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

Baisangur Susurkaev, one of the two athletes awarded a contract following last week’s season premiere, got his wish to compete at UFC 319 in Chicago and promptly ventured to “The Windy City” and registered a second-round submission win over game opponent Eric Nolan, pushing his record to 10-0 and establishing himself as a prospect to watch in the middleweight division in the process.

This week, five more pairs of hopefuls venture into battle at the UFC APEX, looking to impress and inspire UFC President Dana White and join Susurkaev and Ty Miller as members of the DWCS Class of ’25, and there were plenty of impressive efforts to choose from.

Each of the first four fights ended inside the distance while the finale featured a dominant showing from a Brazilian standout. It didn’t take long for White to make his decisions, and several more competitors were added to the roster.