Week 2 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

Tonight, another five pairs of hopefuls descended upon the UFC APEX with dreams of victory and a call to the Octagon dancing in their heads, knowing that an impressive Tuesday night effort could be the only thing standing between them and their goal of competing on the biggest stage in the sport.

When the smoke cleared and the dust settled, UFC CEO Dana White awarded four contracts for the second consecutive week.

Cody Haddon was added to the bantamweight ranks after his first-round submission win over Billy Brand, while returning hopefuls Cortavious Romious and Rizvan Kuniev did enough to get the opportunity to ply their trade at the highest level, with Swedish buzzsaw Andreas Gustafsson rounding out the group following his second-round finish of Pat Pytlik.

Here’s a look at how things played out in the cage to earn these four their chance to advance to the next level.

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 2 Results