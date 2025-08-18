Week 2 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 9

It wasn’t quite a “Be Joe Pyfer!” level of frustration — and as Laura Sanko said, “Be Baisangur Susurkaev doesn’t roll off the tongue the same way” — but it will be interesting to see how the competitors set to make the walk this week respond and if that results in more action and excitement in Week 2.

As a reminder, I’m test-driving something called a “Since Score” this year, which is calculated by compiling the results of a fighter’s opponent since they fought and subtracting the losses from the wins, with draws counting as +0.5 and no contests as -0.5 towards the total.

DWCS Official Weigh-In Results

Last week’s contract winners — Susurkaev (-6) and Ty Miller (+5) — were nearly the two ends of the spectrum and both looked great, while overall, the athlete with the greater Since Score won three of five bouts. We’ll keep tracking it all season and see what kind of takeaways we can glean at the end of the year.

With that squared away, here’s a look at this week’s matchups.

Manuel Exposito vs Jose Delano