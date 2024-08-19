Week 2 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 8

In the opening bout of the season, flyweight Lone’er Kavanagh detonated a sharp left hook on the chin of An Tuan Ho midway through the opening round, ending their highly anticipated clash of unbeaten hopefuls in jaw-dropping fashion to start this year’s 10-week run.

Not to be outdone, Jose Delgado followed up by turning his short-notice opportunity against Ernie Juarez into a second-round stoppage win and a call to join the UFC roster, while returning Brazilian Bruno Lopes did the same in his bout with Mikheil Sazhiniani before Mansur Abdul-Malik became the fourth finisher and fourth contract winner of the night with a second-round finish of Wes Schultz to close out the night.

Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight | Toronto

Now, another five sets of hopefuls ready to make the walk, eager to do their best to impress the UFC brass and add their names to the list of Season 8 graduates advancing on to chase their dreams inside the UFC Octagon.

Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap in Week 2.

Pat Pytlik vs Andreas Gustafsson