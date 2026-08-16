Week 2 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 10

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Namo Fazil carries a 10-1 record and seven-fight winning streak into the final matchup of the week, where he faces off with returning Brazilian Kaik Brito.

Born in Finland and representing Kurdistan, the 29-year-old Fazil has earned finishes in eight of his 10 career wins, including his May victory over Jake Babian on the MVP MMA fight card in Los Angeles. Unbeaten since the summer of 2022, Fazil trains out of Tiger Muay Thai and looks to use this opportunity to not only punch his ticket to the UFC but elevate the profile of the Kurdish people as well.

MORE: Watch Our Exclusive Interview With Namo Fazil

Brito returns to Las Vegas with designs on making the most of his second DWCS opportunity after landing on the wrong side of the scorecards against Oban Elliott in Season 7. Since then, the 29-year-old has posted a 3-1 record, earning finishes in each of those victories, including a third-round stoppage win over Ronald Paradeiser in February to claim the Oktagon MMA welterweight title.

Fazil comes in with the greater momentum, but Brito has certainly faced the stronger competition of the two, having honed his skills against some of the best Europe has to offer. Welterweights went 3-for-3 last year in terms of earning contracts, so we’ll see if this year’s first set of 170-pound hopefuls can produce a performance worthy of a contract to close out Week 2.

Douglas Rodrigues vs Trent Miller