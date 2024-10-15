Week 10 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

The judges were called upon to determine the victor, and when the scores were totalled, it was Martinez that came out on the favorable side of the split decision verdict, collecting her eighth straight win. Just 20 years old, the future is undeniably bright for the aptly named “Ninja Ferret.”

Yadier DelValle defeats Antonio Monteiro by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Yadier DelValle turned in an aggressive, gutsy performance against Brazilian veteran Antonio Monteiro in the middle fight on Tuesday’s card, emptying every ounce of his gas tank and his entire offensive arsenal in pursuit of a finish en route to a win on the scorecards.