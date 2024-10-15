Week 10 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

Announcements
Dana White's Contender Series
Results
Contract Winners, Scorecards, Recaps And More From The Newest Round Of UFC Hopefuls
Hard to believe it's already the final week of the 2024 season, as our last ten hopefuls vie for UFC contracts on week 10 of Dana White's Contender Series.
How To Watch DWCS In Your Region
Watch all the entire fight card on ESPN+ in the United States, and UFC FIGHT PASS internationally. Action gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 10 Results
- Yadier DelValle defeats Antonio Monteiro by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- Julieta Martinez defeats Leslie Hernandez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Jonathan Micallef defeats Mohamed Ado by technical submission (triangle choke) at 3:01 of Round 1
Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 10 Fight Card
Jonathan Micallef defeats Mohamed Ado by technical submission (triangle choke) at 3:01 of Round 1
Jonathan Micallef showcased his strong grappling and transition games in collecting a first-round submission win to kick off the final episode of Season 8.
Micallef was happy to work into the clinch against unbeaten prospect Mohamed Ado, trading knees in tight before the two found their way to the canvas multiple times. Each time, they engaged in scrambles where each looked to find a dominant position. Midway through the round, Micallef shifted his approach, going to his back as Ado looked to work to top position, locking in a deep triangle choke that put the unbeaten Niger native to sleep.
That’s an outstanding finish from the former HEX welterweight titleholder and Melbourne native, who moved to 7-1 with the finish. A couple Australians have already graduated to the roster this season, and now we’ll wait and see if Micallef joins that group later tonight.
Julieta Martinez defeats Leslie Hernandez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Strawweight hopefuls Julieta Martinez and Leslie Hernandez engaged in an entertaining back-and-forth over 15 minutes in the second bout of the night.
Hernandez was impressive out of the chute, using her physicality to out-work Martinez and bully her around the cage. But the Argentine found her groove late in the first and carried it into the second, taking the fight to Hernandez to seemingly draw level before the pair battled on the canvas for the majority of the final frame, with each having positive moments.
The judges were called upon to determine the victor, and when the scores were totalled, it was Martinez that came out on the favorable side of the split decision verdict, collecting her eighth straight win. Just 20 years old, the future is undeniably bright for the aptly named “Ninja Ferret.”
Yadier DelValle defeats Antonio Monteiro by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Yadier DelValle turned in an aggressive, gutsy performance against Brazilian veteran Antonio Monteiro in the middle fight on Tuesday’s card, emptying every ounce of his gas tank and his entire offensive arsenal in pursuit of a finish en route to a win on the scorecards.
DelValle made a good adjustment to be able to attack a guillotine choke in the waning moments of the first, fully committing to chasing the finish to the horn, with Monteiro noticeably wobbly heading back to his corner. In the second, the unbeaten Cuban again chased a finish, throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the Brazilian, who somehow managed to survive. While Monteiro started well in the third, a guillotine attempt allowed DelValle to get to top position, where he split Monteiro open for good measure.
All three judges saw the fight in favor of DelValle, who advanced to 8-0 as a professional with the all-out offensive effort on Tuesday evening.
