Week 10 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 7

Six pairs of athletes made the walk to the cage at the UFC APEX, including Season 6 alum Connor Matthews and returning Season 7 competitor Ramon Taveras, with the action starting hot and continued sizzling through to the final matchup of the year.

For the seventh season running, a new record was set in terms of the total number of contracts awarded, as five fighters were welcomed to the UFC roster by UFC President Dana White, bringing the total to 46 for the season.