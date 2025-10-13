Week 10 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 9

The final week of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 is upon us, which means it’s just about time for the Class of ’25 to start making their way into the Octagon as they look to make their mark on the UFC roster.

While we’ve already had a couple graduates from this season (Baisangur Susurkaev, Cam Rowston) earn victories in their respective debuts, the bulk of this year’s graduating class has yet to matriculate to the biggest stage in the sport, and there are a dozen hopefuls set to try to join them this week as we wrap up another season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

WATCH: Adrian Luna Martinetti vs Mark Vologdin

Last week, six more contracts were handed out, along with a $25,000 bonus for both Adrian Luna Martinetti and Mark Vologdin, who beat the bejesus out of one another in arguably the most gnarly fight in DWCS history. We also had another fight end in 90 seconds or less, as Luke Fernandez extended the streak to seven consecutive weeks with such a result by stopping Rafael Pergentino in 15 seconds to open the show.

This week, we close things out with a six-fight card capped by returning competitor Freddy Vidal, who looks for his second win of the year after securing a last-second submission win in Week 5; he’s up against Brazilian Levi Rodrigues in the finale.

Here’s a look at all the matchups for the final week of Season 9.

Freddy Vidal vs Levi Rodrigues