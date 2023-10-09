Week 10 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 7

Middleweights with matching 6-0 records meet here as Torrez Finney takes on Yuri Panferov.

The 24-year-old Finney has blown through his first six professional bouts in less than two years, registering five stoppage victories along the way. He went 5-0 as an amateur, as well, which means “The Punisher” has yet to deal with defeat in his fighting career, and it’s always interesting to see how guys like that handle stepping into the cage with someone that could potentially make them face that reality for the first time.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

Panferov impressed Dana White and the Lookin’ for a Fight crew enough in his Combat Zone 79 win to garner this call to the Contender Series. He too went 5-0 as an amateur before hustling out to six straight wins as a pro, but “The Russian Polar Bear” has yet to face an opponent with a winning record, which adds some additional intrigue to this pairing.

This will be Panferov’s first fight at middleweight, which is another added wrinkle of intrigue in this fight. Each man has flashed the raw tools and upside to stand as solid prospects with room to grow at the next level, but they’ll have to get through the other on Tuesday if they hope to take that next step this week.

Connor Matthews vs Jair Farias