Week 1 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

The ninth season of Dana White's Contender Series kicks off this evening at the UFC APEX, as the next wave of hopefuls look to follow the path blazed by dozens of standouts over the last several years from Tuesday night in Las Vegas to taking on the best in the world inside the UFC Octagon.
Last year, 42 competitors garnered contracts across the season’s 10 events, with winners like Mansur Abdul-Malik, Jose Delgado, and Malcolm Wellmaker already having made a serious impact since transitioning onto the roster. To date, 276 athletes have heard UFC President Dana White call their names at the end of the night, with another 11 joining those ranks through a three-event, all-Brazilian miniseries in 2018, and this evening, 10 more athletes across three divisions make the walk in hopes of being the first members of the DWCS Class of ’25.
Follow along below to learn how the fights played out and who will impress Dana White enough to earn the chance to compete at the next level.
Results, Fight Recaps and Scorecards
This page will be updated live throughout the night with full fight recaps, scorecards, plus interviews with Dana White and tonight’s contract winners.
Radley Da Silva defeats George Mangos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
BFL featherweight champ Radley Da Silva handed Australian prospect George Mangos the first loss of his professional career on Tuesday, grinding out the first two rounds before surviving for much of the final frame.
Da Silva had an easy time taking Mangos to the canvas in each of the first two rounds, reading and reacting to the 21-year-old’s scrambles and attacks to keep him stapled to the canvas, though he failed to register any meaningful damage. Mangos was able to get on the offensive in the third, working to Da Silva’s back and threatening with chokes while landing a smattering of strikes, only to fall short of finding the finish.
All three judges scored the fight the same, giving Da Silva the first two rounds, awarding the Vancouver native his eighth straight victory. It’s a quality win over a promising, young fighter, but it remains to be seen if it’s going to be enough to secure the opportunity to compete at the next level next time out.
Yuri Panferov defeats Christopher Ewert by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Yuri Panferov turned his second appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series into a triumphant one, mixing things up well to get the better of Chilean mauler Chris Ewert in an all-out brawl to open the season.
Early in the fight, it was Panferov’s speed and diversity with his boxing that got the better of things as he touched up Ewert to the body, opening the door to land upstairs. He shifted to his wrestling in the back half of the round and worked to replicate that effort the rest of the way, having similar success in the second before things got a little more competitive in the third.
The middleweight bangers went the distance, but the outcome was never in doubt, as all three judges scored the fight in favor of Panferov. After starting quickly and suffering a loss to Torrez Finney in his first appearance, “The Russian Polar Bear” picked up the win to start Season 9.
Baysangur Susurkaev vs Murtaza Talha
- Baisangur Susurkaev (8-0, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Chechnya, Russia - 87% finish rate) looks to remain perfect as a pro against fellow middleweight finisher Murtaza Talha (7-1, fighting out of Kingdom of Bahrain - 100% finish rate)
Ty Miller vs Jimmy Drago
- Welterweight prospect Ty Miller (5-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM) locks horns with Animals MMA product Jimmy Drago (7-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Yonkers, NY)
Main Event: Ilian Bouafia vs Neemias Santana
- In the main event, middleweight prospects collide as the undefeated Ilian Bouafia (6-0, fighting out of Biskra, Algeria) faces Neemias Santana (7-2-1, fighting out of Montes Claros, Minas Gerais, Brazil)