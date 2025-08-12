Week 1 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 9

Last year, 42 competitors garnered contracts across the season’s 10 events, with winners like Mansur Abdul-Malik, Jose Delgado, and Malcolm Wellmaker already having made a serious impact since transitioning onto the roster. To date, 276 athletes have heard UFC President Dana White call their names at the end of the night, with another 11 joining those ranks through a three-event, all-Brazilian miniseries in 2018, and this evening, 10 more athletes across three divisions make the walk in hopes of being the first members of the DWCS Class of ’25.

Follow along below to learn how the fights played out and who will impress Dana White enough to earn the chance to compete at the next level.

Results, Fight Recaps and Scorecards

This page will be updated live throughout the night with full fight recaps, scorecards, plus interviews with Dana White and tonight’s contract winners.