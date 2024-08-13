Week 1 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series kicks off this week at the UFC APEX with the first five pairs of hopefuls hitting the Octagon in hopes of earning a victory, impressing the bosses, and punching their ticket to the UFC roster.

How To Watch Dana White's Contender Series In Your Region

Over the first seven seasons — and the three-episode All-Brazilian mini-season — there have been 245 contracts awarded, including a record-setting 46 last season, marking the seventh consecutive year the number of contract winners per season has climbed.

With last year’s graduating class already having tremendous success inside the Octagon and Season 1 standout Sean O’Malley just over a month away from defending his bantamweight title at Riyadh Season Noche UFC on September 14, the focus on the incoming class of competitors has never been higher.

Dana White’s Contender Series premieres on Tuesday, August 13 at a special start time of 7pm ET / 4pm PT. Watch the entire fight card on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC FIGHT PASS internationally.

All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.