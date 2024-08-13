 Skip to main content
Dana White and the matchmakers watching Dana White's Contender Series
Dana White's Contender Series
Results

Week 1 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

Contract Winners, Scorecards, Recaps And More From The Newest Round Of UFC Hopefuls
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X: @SpencerKyte • Aug. 13, 2024

The Tuesday night sensation is back!

Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series kicks off this week at the UFC APEX with the first five pairs of hopefuls hitting the Octagon in hopes of earning a victory, impressing the bosses, and punching their ticket to the UFC roster.

How To Watch Dana White's Contender Series In Your Region

Over the first seven seasons — and the three-episode All-Brazilian mini-season — there have been 245 contracts awarded, including a record-setting 46 last season, marking the seventh consecutive year the number of contract winners per season has climbed.

With last year’s graduating class already having tremendous success inside the Octagon and Season 1 standout Sean O’Malley just over a month away from defending his bantamweight title at Riyadh Season Noche UFC on September 14, the focus on the incoming class of competitors has never been higher.

Dana White’s Contender Series premieres on Tuesday, August 13 at a special start time of 7pm ET / 4pm PT. Watch the entire fight card on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC FIGHT PASS internationally. 

All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 1 Results 

  • Lone’er Kavanagh defeats An Tuan Ho by KO (left hook) at 2:35 of Round 1

Dana White's Contender Series Season 8, Week 1 Fight Card

Oh my goodness Lone’er Kavanagh!

Paired off with fellow unbeaten flyweight prospect An Tuan Ho, the GB Top Team standout put a leaping left hook on the chin of Ho midway through the opening round that instantly ended the fight.

Billed as one of the best fights that has ever been put together on the annual talent-search series, Kavanagh showed why people have been so high on him as a prospect. This was an absolutely tremendous shot and stunning finish for the undefeated 25-year-old, who looked like a potential force during his time under the Cage Warriors banner and demonstrated it again here.

Lone'er Kavanagh of England punches An Tuan Ho of Vietnam in a flyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week one on August 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Lone'er Kavanagh of England punches An Tuan Ho of Vietnam in a flyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week one on August 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

What a way to start the season!

Featherweight Bout: Jose Delgado vs Ernie Juarez

Light Heavyweight Bout: Mikheil Sazhiniani vs Bruno Lopes

Welterweight Bout: Ding Meng vs Rami Hamed

Middleweight Featured Bout: Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs Wes Schultz

