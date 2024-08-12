Week 1 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 8

In total, there have been 234 athletes that have graduated to the UFC roster from the 66 combined weeks of fights, plus 11 competitors from the three-week All-Brazilian season that took place in the summer of 2018. Included in those graduating ranks are current bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley, former light heavyweight champ Jamahal Hill, current contenders like Jack Della Maddalena and Maycee Barber, and dynamic rookies Jean Silva and Carlos Prates.

Season 8 gets underway this Tuesday, with the first of five sets of competitors making the walk to the cage looking to join the UFC ranks and do their best to reach the same heights as those standouts mentioned above or any of the dozens of other graduates working to do the same.

Here’s a look at the pairings that kick off the action on the eighth season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Wes Schultz