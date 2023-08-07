Week 1 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series Season 7

Last year, the opening week of the season gave us Dana’s “Be Joe Pyfer” speech, and since then, the middleweight powerhouse has gone on to pick up consecutive first-round stoppage wins over Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert to solidify his standing as someone to pay close attention to in the 185-pound weight class.

Order UFC 292

Other opening night graduates over the years include light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield, Dustin Jacoby, and Azamat Murzakanov, UFC 291 winner Uros Medic, and featherweight rising star Joanderson Brito.

Here’s a look at the five sets of fighters looking to impress the UFC brass and join the ever-growing list of DWCS alumni competing inside the Octagon.

Lucas Fernando vs. Cesar Almeida