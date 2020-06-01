WEC - They Fought There

When the average fight fan thinks about the WEC, images that may come to mind are Anthony Pettis landing the Showtime kick in the waning seconds of the final WEC event, Leonard Garcia and The Korean Zombie throwing caution to the wind or Urijah Faber putting Sacramento on the map. Cub Swanson, Dominick Cruz, Joseph Benavidez and many, many more are associated with the WEC.

But it takes a true die-hard to remember some of the biggest names in MMA and the time they spent in the blue cage. Here are a few fighters you may not remember as representing the WEC.