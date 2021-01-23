WEC Moments 60-41

60. The Damacio Show – WEC 43: Damacio Page could possibly have been the most reckless fighter in the WEC. Energy is meant to be spent and Page managed to land and absorb about two rounds’ worth of haymakers in only 62 seconds before finishing off Will Campuzano on the ground.

Damacio Page vs Will Compuzano here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/31950/damacio-page-vs-will-campuzano-wec-43

59. Wineland’s Body Shot – WEC 49: After losing the WEC bantamweight title to Chase Beebe at WEC 26 and being submitted by Rani Yahya in his return to the WEC, the already high-paced Eddie Wineland knew he had to turn heads to successfully land another title shot. What happens when a flashy fighter fights even more aggressively against an aggressive striker? Well, it usually isn’t a decision.

Eddie Wineland vs Will Campuzano here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33393/eddie-wineland-vs-will-campuzano-wec-49

58. Bigg Rigg’s First Bonus – WEC 39: Long before giving us a Fight of the Year with Robbie Lawler, before losing to Georges St-Pierre and long before taking home four straight UFC performance bonuses, Johny Hendricks put on a brutal three-round show the fans would come to expect. He and Alex Serdyukov would take home Fight of the Night honors and Hendricks would make his UFC debut as a result only five months later.

Johny Hendricks vs Alex Serdyukov here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/49299/johny-hendricks-vs-alex-serdyukov-wec-39

57. Prelim War – WEC 22: WEC was evolving and Johnathan Mix and Mario Rivera welcomed the change with open arms. The prelim fighters both showed that the elevation in both grappling and striking was something they were more than capable of keeping up with. The two put on a 19-minute clinic in wrestling, striking and BJJ. Where the energy came from, we’ll never know.

Johnathan Mix vs Mario Rivera here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32743/jonathan-mix-vs-mario-rivera-wec-22

56. Diaz BJJ Clinic – WEC 21: Many forget that before becoming a superstar in the UFC, Nate Diaz had more fights in the WEC than Demetrious Johnson. His best performance came at WEC 21 when he wrapped circles around Joe Hurley, earning a title shot in the process.

Nate Diaz vs Joe Hurley here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32877/nate-diaz-vs-joe-hurley-wec-21

55. Most Notorious DQ Ever – WEC 20: Despite never really putting together a successful MMA career, Mike Kyle is a name that hardcores will likely remember. With stints all over the map, including a pair of UFC wins, Kyle is most famous for having one of the most tasteless disqualifications of all-time against Brian Olsen. It’s not in the spirit of martial arts to glorify a cheap shot…or several… but it’s hard to argue that Mike Kyle’s didn’t have a lasting impact. Kyle was never offered to fight in the WEC or UFC again following the DQ.

Mike Kyle vs Brian Olsen here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32191/brian-olsen-vs-mike-kyle-wec-20