WEC Moments 100-81

98. BOTCHED – WEC 22: After a relatively decisive, first round loss, the last thing you want to do is look at the ring announcer and tell him, “No. I lost.” But that was the exact position Colley Bradford found himself in after tapping out to a rear-naked choke and watching Trevor Harris perform the Justin Gaethje-patented backflip off the cage only to have the ring announcer declare the winner not once, but twice. It appears this was Bradford’s only MMA bout and it’s fair to say it wasn’t the best night of his life.

Trevor Harris vs Colley Bradford here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33521/trevor-harris-vs-colley-bradford-wec-22

97. Clear the Cobwebs, Micah – WEC 35: After suffering a few of the hardest blows of Josh Grispi’s career, Micah Miller weathered the storm only to realize that the fight had been waved off 5-10 seconds before he received the news.

Josh Grispi vs Micah Miller here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33673/josh-grispi-vs-micah-miller-wec-35

96. Wardrobe Malfunction – WEC 14: What an odd fight. Terry Martin and Homer Moore battled it out until they took turns being out of gas. Desperate times call for desperate measures and when a Homer Moore takedown attempt is met with a Terry Martin sprawl, everybody in attendance could agree, maybe wearing gym shorts to an MMA fight isn’t a good idea. When the fully exposed backside of Martin is pressed against the cage you can see four of the most diligent photographers alive making sure they get plenty of shots. All was worth it, however, as Terry Martin walked out with the win.

Terry Martin vs Homer Moore here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33240/terry-martin-vs-homer-moore-wec-14

95. Blowout Spoils the Blowout – WEC 18: Lavar Johnson was putting on such a clinic against Brian Olsen in the main event of WEC 18 that it might have started to disappoint the fans. To teach them all the true meaning of disappointment, Johnson’s knee gave out just seconds into the second round sending him to the ground and Brian Olsen was declared the winner of a fight he controlled zero seconds of.

Brian Olsen vs Lavar Johnson here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33716/brian-olsen-vs-lavar-johnson-wec-18

94. Pre-Oleinik Ezekiel – WEC 12: In the early moments of the first round, Mark Weir found himself on top of Will Bradford. The two were so inactive the commentary team told the fans to expect a stand-up. Almost as soon as the sentence was finished, Bradford was tapping out from what must have just been the right part of the body in the wrong part of the body. Years removed from the event we see that Weir actually sunk in an Ezekiel choke two years before the MMA Ezekiel King, Aleksei Oleinik, ever recorded one of his own.

Mark Weir vs Will Bradford here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32317/mark-weir-vs-will-bradford-wec-12

93. Throw Out the Rulebook – WEC 17: It’s hard to justify putting a disqualification in a top moment countdown but for the same reason ESPN airs the “Not Top 10” you can’t help but acknowledge one of the most bone-headed decisions in the history of the WEC. After a very stern warning about kicking a downed opponent, Jimmy Dexter allowed Andrew Martinez to stand up, waited a few seconds and repeated his infraction resulting in one of the most obvious disqualifications in WEC history.

Andrew Martinez vs Jimmy Dexter: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33723/andrew-martinez-vs-jimmy-dexter-wec-17