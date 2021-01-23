WEC's Greatest Moments: 20-1

9. The Aldo Era Begins – WEC 44: In the same way that Khamzat Chimaev has come from almost out of nowhere and grabbed the attention of everybody while Israel Adesanya sits at the top of the division at the height of his own fame, Jose Aldo was lighting the division on fire while Mike Brown was proving to the world he was the undisputed champ. It was only a matter of time before the two met and only one man could walk away with the belt. Little did the world know, the winner of the fight would go on to become the P4P greatest fighter in the world.

Jose Aldo vs Mike Brown here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29198/jose-aldo-vs-mike-brown-wec-44

8. Meet Donald Cerrone – WEC 36: With one of the most celebrated careers in all of MMA, Cowboy Cerrone’s coming out party against Rob McCullough may withstand the test of time as his greatest performance. The former WEC champion, Rob McCullough had more WEC experience than almost anybody in the promotion and some of the best striking the 155-pound division had to offer. Cerrone was the new kid wowing the crowd at 2-0 with two finishes in the WEC but was nowhere near former champ status yet. Or was he? Everybody in the world learned the name Donald Cerrone after this dominant performance, even Frank Mir, who referred to him as “David Cerrone” for the majority of the fight.

Donald Cerrone vs Rob McCullough here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32025/donald-cerrone-vs-rob-mccullough-wec-36

7. Lil Evil Hits the Scene – WEC 31: Jens Pulver defined an entire era for the UFC, knocking off legends every step of the way to a title run in a division he was completely undersized in. After parting ways from the organization, he would come to the WEC and finally find a home where he could fight people his own size. His first stop would be against Cub Swanson in a fight that quickly became heated when a mysterious injury led to speculation of Pulver running from the surging Swanson. It was the biggest debut in WEC history and brought a lot of bad blood the WEC was unfamiliar with.

Jens Pulver vs Cub Swanson here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32615/jens-pulver-vs-cub-swanson-wec-31

6. Old Meets New – WEC 48: Jose Aldo vs Urijah Faber was for a lot more than just the WEC featherweight title. Jose Aldo hadn’t even had a close round since he came to the WEC. It was the Aldo show from Day One. On the other side was Urijah Faber, the people’s champ and the face of the WEC. It was Faber’s third shot at the title in the WEC, the second since losing it to Mike Brown two years prior, and if anybody could walk in and steal a win from the most dangerous featherweight on the planet it was going to be The California Kid. What ensued was one of the most violent displays of leg destruction in WEC history and it left absolutely no doubt that while Faber had more heart than almost any featherweight alive, Aldo was the real deal.

Jose Aldo vs Urijah Faber here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/30571/jose-aldo-vs-urijah-faber-wec-48

5. The Passing of the Torch – WEC 36: Nobody came close to the level of stardom Urijah Faber carried all throughout the WEC. He was 6-0 in the promotion and the clear-cut champion with title defenses over Dominick Cruz, Jens Pulver and others. He was as talented as he was likable, and he was seemingly everybody’s favorite WEC fighter. In walked a UFC veteran with one WEC win and he tore the paintings off the walls. The Florida audience watched as one of the hardest things for a WEC fan to fathom unfolded right in front of them. Mike Brown knocked out Faber in the first round and completely ended the era that threw the WEC into superstardom.

Mike Brown vs Urijah Faber 1 here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32020/mike-brown-vs-urijah-faber-wec-36