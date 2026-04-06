WEC Forever | The Legacy of ‘The Little Blue Cage’ in the UFC

I’ve always thought of the lasting affection people have for the WEC in the same vein as discovering a band, television show, or actor before they break out; having been with them from the beginning before many others had caught on. Sure, a number of the biggest names to compete inside the little blue cage matriculated to the UFC and became household names with the wider MMA audience, but for those of us that saw them competing in the WEC, we felt a different, closer bond like when you stumbled into a tiny show of a band that’s now on top of the world or bought a seat on the Michael B. Jordan bandwagon during the first season of The Wire.

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Fight fans remember the final WEC event, the bantamweight and featherweight divisions being added to the UFC at the start of 2011, complete with Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo installed as champions. They recall Anthony Pettis landing “The Showtime Kick” on Benson Henderson — still the coolest move I’ve seen executed in real time — and those two being joined by Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Danny “Last Call” Castillo, and a handful of other lightweights joining the UFC roster as well.

What often gets lost in the shuffle when talking about the impact of the WEC and host of talent that funneled from the regional promotion that was purchased by the UFC’s then-parent company Zuffa in 2006 was that the WEC wasn’t “just the little guys” that whole time.