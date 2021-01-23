WEC Flashback: Jens Pulver vs Cub Swanson

One of the hottest prospects in the sport, Swanson found a home in the WEC and made his debut at WEC 26 and sunk in a first-round guillotine. Less than three months later he put on one of the most exciting fights the WEC had seen against Micah Miller and proved to the world that he wasn’t just the most popular fighter in his backyard. Swanson was a hungry contender with the wind at his back.

Twenty days before Swanson’s Fight of the Night showing, Jens Pulver waved goodbye to the UFC for good with a loss to BJ Penn. The lightweights were getting heavier and heavier. It was finally time to find a home. It was only right that the two would cross paths.

The stars aligned both metaphorically and literally. The path to WEC gold and immortality would go through either Pulver or Swanson at WEC 30.

“When you’re coming up on the regional scene, you have your own fans,” Swanson recalls. “You don’t really get booed. You’re pretty much liked. At the time I didn’t really have any reason for anybody to not like me. Then I got that fight. Me and my manager saw he was coming into the WEC and we were both really excited; we pushed to get the fight and we got it.”

It was adding up like a Cinderella story for the SoCal boy, but unfortunately to make it to the next chapter he would have to fight one of the best to ever do it. Digging deep was nothing new for Swanson, but he would need to use every possible opportunity to get a leg up on Pulver even if it was a spur of the moment passing in a Las Vegas hotel.

“I saw him at the old Hard Rock Casino in the little gym they had. I thought to myself, ‘Man, I’ve got to do a run right now.’ I’m either going to run as hard as I can and get in his head or I’m going to act like I’m struggling,” Swanson said. “I was like, ‘screw it, I want to get a workout in.’ I don’t know if I’ve ever ran that hard and that long on a treadmill and I could see him just watching me, lifting weights. He just stared at me the whole time.”