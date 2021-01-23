WEC Favorites – Part 2

Chad Mendes

WEC Record: 4-0

Favorite fight: “I’d have to say my Cub fight. It was the biggest name I had fought at the time; I was fighting right out of college and it was the hardest I think I’ve ever trained for a fight. I came out and let my hands go and I did some cool stuff in that fight.”

Chad Mendes vs Cub Swanson here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32772

For the FULL WEC library and thousands of other classic fights sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS NOW!