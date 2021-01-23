WEC Favorites – Part 2

Fight Coverage
With a laundry list of A-list fighters who spent time under the WEC lights it’s only right we bring you more of the fights that the stars of the WEC miss the most!
Cub Swanson
WEC Record: 5-3
Favorite fight: “I’d say it’s a tie between Leonard Garcia vs Korean Zombie and Cowboy vs Jamie Varner. Both fights were absolute wars.”
Leonard Garcia vs Korean Zombie here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29151
Cowboy Cerrone vs Jamie Varner here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32505
Manny Gamburyan
WEC Record: 3-1
Favorite fight: “There’s many reasons for my pick. First it was April 24, the Armenian Genocide Day. Second, it was Mike Brown, former WEC world champion. Third, winner of that was getting a title shot.”
Manny Gamburyan vs Mike Brown here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33390
Anthony Pettis
WEC Record: 5-1
Favorite fight: “I would have to say my title fight against Benson Henderson. It was where I defended my title and the birth of the Showtime Kick.”
Anthony Pettis vs Benson Henderson here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/88418
James Krause
WEC Record: 0-2
Favorite fight: “My favorite WEC fight would be Henderson vs Pettis. Such a back and forth fight with it ending in one of the most iconic finishes in MMA history. The Showtime Kick.”
Anthony Pettis vs Benson Henderson here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/88418
Danny Castillo
WEC Record: 5-3
Favorite fight: “My favorite WEC fight would be Urijah Faber vs Jens Pulver 1. It was in my hometown at the ARCO Arena, they sold it out, Urijah defended his belt and it was an amazing fight. They went five crazy rounds. It was a back and forth scrap and I feel like that fight pretty much put lighter weight guys on the map.”
Urijah Faber vs Jens Pulver 1 here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32801
Chael Sonnen
WEC Record: 3-1
Favorite fight: “My favorite WEC fight was Shane Roller vs Anthony Pettis just because Pettis beat him at his own game.”
Anthony Pettis vs Shane Roller here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29763
Relive UFC 256 Free on ESPN2
Carlos Condit
WEC Record: 5-0
Favorite fight: “My favorite fight was when I won the title against John Alessio. I was coming in as an underdog and I was able to showcase my diverse skillset to dominate and finish.”
Carlos Condit vs John Alessio here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33508
Clay Guida
WEC Record: 1-0
Favorite fight: “I’m going to go with Faber vs Jens Pulver 1. I was there cornering Chase Beebe and it was in Sacramento so all of Faber’s fans are there, the Alpha Male guys are there and then you’ve got Jens Pulver. The guy was a Division 1 wrestler who’s also known for some of the greatest knockouts, and he was the first ever UFC lightweight champion. I’d have to say it was the biggest fight in WEC history at the time because it was two rock stars of the sport.”
Urijah Faber vs Jens Pulver 1 here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32801
Donald Cerrone
WEC Record: 6-3 (1)
Favorite Fight: “My fight against Razor Rob.”
Donald Cerrone vs Rob McCullough here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32025
Chad Mendes
WEC Record: 4-0
Favorite fight: “I’d have to say my Cub fight. It was the biggest name I had fought at the time; I was fighting right out of college and it was the hardest I think I’ve ever trained for a fight. I came out and let my hands go and I did some cool stuff in that fight.”
Chad Mendes vs Cub Swanson here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32772
