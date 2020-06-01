WEC Favorites Recall Their Favorite Moments

Urijah Faber

WEC Record: 9-3

“My favorite fight is me against Jens the first time. It was the first time we ever did a WEC huge run up. Jens was the ex-champ and a legend. It was also the first time I got to use ‘California Love’ for my walk out and put my hair in cornrows.”

Urijah Faber vs Jens Pulver 1 here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32801



Leonard Garcia

WEC Record: 5-3-1

“WEC 36 was a great night. Cowboy and Rob McCullough stole the show with Fight of the Night. I battled with Jens Pulver and got a KO bonus. That was a close second, but my favorite fight, of course, had to be with the Zombie. I had heard he was coming to the WEC and I was excited because I knew we would cross paths. Cub Swanson was in Albuquerque and we were helping him get ready for the Zombie and he broke his hand three weeks out from the fight. I was not in camp; I was just a sparring partner for Cub, but the excitement of fighting a monster like the Zombie was too intriguing, so I took the challenge. To this day that’s the most fun I’ve had in a fight to date. I broke my hand at the two-minute mark in the first round. It was completely numb until after we stopped fighting and they took my glove off.”

Leonard Garcia vs Korean Zombie here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29151

Kenda Perez Swanson

Best of WEC Host

“The only WEC event I had the pleasure of attending live was WEC 50 in Las Vegas which is a special memory for me, seeing future UFC champions and contenders before they joined the ‘Big Show’ at the very intimate Pearl Theatre. I may be a little biased, but not including my husband Cub Swanson’s last fight in WEC which earned Fight of the Night again at WEC 52 would be wrong! And, of course, I can’t forget the highlight that closed out the WEC in the very last minute of its final round, “The Showtime Kick.”

WEC 50 here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/31363

Cub Swanson vs Mackens Semerzier here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32104

Anthony Pettis vs Benson Henderson here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/88418