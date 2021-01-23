WEC - Certified Khaos

Fight Coverage
WEC Was Certified Khaos
Khaos Williams has burst onto the scene as a strong candidate for UFC Rookie of the Year thanks to a debut knockout that only took 27 seconds, followed up with yet another knockout in only 30 seconds.
In honor of Khaos, who makes his third UFC start against Michel Pereira this weekend, and WEC Month, it’s time to take a look back at all the WEC bouts that ended in 30 seconds or less.
Damacio Page vs Marcos Galvao – WEC 39: Anybody who knows anything about Damacio Page knows exactly what a Damacio Page fight looks like and the only surprise is that he doesn’t have more fights on this list.
Damacio Page vs Marcos Galvao here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33664/damacio-page-vs-marcos-galvao-wec-39
Rob McCullough vs Jesse Heck – WEC 2: We’re all familiar with Razor Rob’s classic wars with Jamie Varner, Olaf Alfonso and Cowboy Cerrone, but many look past his 24-second TKO of Jesse Heck in his MMA debut.
Rob McCullough vs Jesse Heck here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33781/rob-mccullough-vs-jesse-heck-wec-2
Carlos Garcia vs Seth Woodill – WEC 11: It was like a fight out of UFC 1 when the T-shirt sporting, pudgy, sub-6’ Carlos Garcia fed 6’5” Seth Woodill the canvas and sent the Lemoore crowd into a frenzy. Even the son of WEC, Olaf Alfonso, didn’t win the crowd quite the way Garcia did that night.
Carlos Garcia vs Seth Woodill here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33584/carlos-garcia-vs-seth-woodill-wec-11
Tony Alanis vs Jesse Heck – WEC 3: Poor Jesse Heck, he was on the wrong end of the list yet again when he met Tony Alanis in the WEC cage. This time he only lasted 14 seconds before Alanis had earned his victory. Luckily for Heck, the footage has been lost through the years.
Aaron Simpson vs David Avellan – WEC 36: The UFC had seen all they needed to see when Aaron Simpson sent David Avellan spiraling to the canvas in 18 seconds. Simpson would go on to have an 11-fight UFC run and lives in WEC immortality after one of the most fan-friendly knockouts in promotional history.
Aaron Simpson vs David Avellan here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32555/aaron-simpson-vs-david-avellan-wec-36
Poppies Martinez vs Erick Husbands – WEC 6: Not only did Poppies Martinez make his way inside the Khaos Curve with his 10-second KO of Erick Husbands, the fight turned him into the first star of the WEC and landed him inside of the WEC’s 100 greatest moments.
Poppies Martinez vs Erick Husbands here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32486/poppies-martinez-vs-erick-husbands-wec-6
Mike Kyle vs Jerry Vrbanovic – WEC 8: Mike Kyle didn’t make the best mark on the WEC, but nobody can call “foul play” on his uppercut that put “Scary” Jerry Vrbanovic to sleep at WEC 8.
Mike Kyle vs Jerry Vrbanovic here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33350/mike-kyle-vs-jerry-vrbanovic-wec-8
Blas Avena vs Joe Benoit – WEC 30: It doesn’t pay to shoot for a desperation takedown in the opening flurry of a fight. Joe Benoit learned that the hard way when he was caught in one of the tightest guillotines a guy could ask for in only 29 seconds.
Blas Avena vs Joe Benoit here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32030/blas-avena-vs-joe-benoit-wec-30
Ryan Schultz vs Hannibal Odofo – WEC 8: The Lemoore, California crowd must have known something big was in store for them when Ryan Schultz and Hannibal Odofo walked into the cage at Halloween Fury 2 because from the second the fight started until the 24th second you could hear a pin drop. At second number 25, however, the crowd erupted following a one-shot KO from Schultz.
Ryan Schultz vs Hannibal Odofo here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33602/ryan-schultz-vs-hannibal-adofo-wec-8
Poppies Martinez vs Gabriel Cruz Tenorio – WEC 10: When Gabriel Cruz couldn’t keep things on the feet or get it back there, he decided 30 seconds was enough time for him to realize he didn’t want to fight anymore and he tapped to strikes.
Poppies Martinez vs Gabriel Cruz here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32476/poppies-martinez-vs-gabriel-cruz-wec-10
Lalo Moz vs Bruce Nelson – WEC 1: Without the assistance of commentary or even mid-level production, Lalo Molz made WEC 1 a little more exciting with his 8-second KO of Bruce Nelson.
Lalo Moz vs Bruce Nelson here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33804/lalo-moz-vs-bruce-nelson-wec-1
Doug Marshall vs Anthony Arria – WEC 10: Looking to top a WEC 8 performance that only lasted 32 seconds, Doug Marshall showed off his sense of urgency and his ground game by defeating Anthony Arria in 22 seconds by way of armbar.
Doug Marshall vs Anthony Arria here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33117/doug-marshall-vs-anthony-arria-wec-10
Jake O’Brien vs Jay White – WEC 19: Jay White looked like a villain in an action movie when he stood across the cage from “Irish” Jake O’Brien, but precision beat power and in only 12 seconds O’Brien outclassed White and knocked him out cold.
Jake O’Brien vs Walt Pels here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33144/jake-obrien-vs-jay-white-wec-19
Wesley Correira vs Walt Pels – WEC 14: Hilo’s own Wesley Correira spent almost as much time showing off his patented cabbage patch celebratory dance (with a slow motion backwards twist) as he did fighting at WEC 14 when he knocked out Walt Pels in only 23 seconds.
Wesley Correira vs Walt Pels here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33746/wesley-correira-vs-walt-pels-wec-14
Cole Escovedo vs Paul Morris – WEC 3: Slipping in just in the nick of time is Cole Escovedo who notched a triangle choke with only 1 second remaining in the “Khaos Curve” at 29 seconds.
Brian Stann vs Miguel Cosio – WEC 21: It was the coming out party for one of the WEC’s most famous names. With a month until his return to the Middle East, Brian Stann introduced himself to WEC fans with one of the biggest early fight flurries the WEC had seen.
Brian Stann vs Miguel Cosio here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33717/brian-stann-vs-miguel-cosio-wec-21
Shonie Carter vs Gabe Garcia – WEC 9: Shonie Carter is never a stranger to theatrics. His 30 second bout against Gabe Garcia at WEC 9 was no different, but there is no footage of the wrist injury suffered as a result.
WEC 9 here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32435/wec-9-cold-blooded
Wes Sims vs Joel Surprenant – WEC 22: It wasn’t the flying dropkick out of the gate from Wes Sims, but the follow-up blitz of offense that led to a 28-second triangle submission win for the 6’8” UFC veteran.
Wes Sims vs Joel Surprenant here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32737/wes-sims-vs-joel-suprenant-wec-22
Gan McGee vs Ron Faircloth – WEC 2: Gan McGee did his part to help out the fans anxious to burn through the card as he kicked off the night with a 12-second TKO over Ron Faircloth.
Gan McGee vs Ron Faircloth here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33782/gan-mcgee-vs-ron-faircloth-wec-2
Brock Larson vs Kevin Knabjian – WEC 28: Brock Larson gave the WEC their first fight inside the Khaos Curve after the promotion was purchased by Zuffa at WEC 25. The 27-second TKO kept Larson in the Zuffa world, as he would compete three more times in the WEC before making a UFC run.
Brock Larson vs Kevin Knabjian here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32037/brock-larson-vs-kevin-knabjian-wec-28
Jose Aldo vs Cub Swanson – WEC 41: Jose Aldo came out of nowhere when he was lighting the WEC cage on fire. After taking out four fighters in dominating fashion, Aldo received a step up in competition when he met Cub Swanson. Aldo took only eight seconds to make the most of it when he put an end to Swanson’s night with a flying knee.
Jose Aldo vs Cub Swanson here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/29840/jose-aldo-vs-cub-swanson-wec-41
