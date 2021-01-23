WEC - Certified Khaos

Damacio Page vs Marcos Galvao – WEC 39: Anybody who knows anything about Damacio Page knows exactly what a Damacio Page fight looks like and the only surprise is that he doesn’t have more fights on this list.

Damacio Page vs Marcos Galvao here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33664/damacio-page-vs-marcos-galvao-wec-39

Rob McCullough vs Jesse Heck – WEC 2: We’re all familiar with Razor Rob’s classic wars with Jamie Varner, Olaf Alfonso and Cowboy Cerrone, but many look past his 24-second TKO of Jesse Heck in his MMA debut.

Rob McCullough vs Jesse Heck here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33781/rob-mccullough-vs-jesse-heck-wec-2

Carlos Garcia vs Seth Woodill – WEC 11: It was like a fight out of UFC 1 when the T-shirt sporting, pudgy, sub-6’ Carlos Garcia fed 6’5” Seth Woodill the canvas and sent the Lemoore crowd into a frenzy. Even the son of WEC, Olaf Alfonso, didn’t win the crowd quite the way Garcia did that night.

Carlos Garcia vs Seth Woodill here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/33584/carlos-garcia-vs-seth-woodill-wec-11

Tony Alanis vs Jesse Heck – WEC 3: Poor Jesse Heck, he was on the wrong end of the list yet again when he met Tony Alanis in the WEC cage. This time he only lasted 14 seconds before Alanis had earned his victory. Luckily for Heck, the footage has been lost through the years.

Aaron Simpson vs David Avellan – WEC 36: The UFC had seen all they needed to see when Aaron Simpson sent David Avellan spiraling to the canvas in 18 seconds. Simpson would go on to have an 11-fight UFC run and lives in WEC immortality after one of the most fan-friendly knockouts in promotional history.

Aaron Simpson vs David Avellan here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32555/aaron-simpson-vs-david-avellan-wec-36