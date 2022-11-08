Weapons Down Gloves Up Providing A New Path For Liverpool’s Youth

The calling has come in many forms — from engaging in political rallies and speeches to her peers, to working with people recovering from addiction, to now working with an organization called Weapons Down Gloves Up that is quite literally changing the future of Liverpool.

It’s a miracle, but not a surprise, that McCann has enough hours in the day. Forget being a professional athlete who spends more than half of her year in fight camp, “Meatball” has found a way to check every box, balancing her obligations gracefully, all without dividing her attention or effort on any front.

One of the biggest fronts comes in the form of Weapons Down Gloves Up — an organization working to change the future of Liverpool both by reducing violent crimes and creating a path for its youth to follow: getting kids off the streets and into a structured, professional setting.

The eight-week program guides young adults between the ages of 16-24 through four weeks of martial arts courses focused on self-defense to reduce the risk factors that lead to weapons violence.