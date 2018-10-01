Waterson's Path To Success: "Be Me"

Sometimes promotions go to the wrong people or potential is squandered, while other times, the people just can’t seem to get out of their own way or put everything together at the right time in order to make the leap.

As far as UFC fighters go, Michelle Waterson is one of those athletes who has established herself as a Top 10 talent, but still continues to show flashes of tantalizing potential that makes you believe a run at the strawweight title is always right around the corner.

The 33-year-old’s last two years in the Octagon are a perfect example of that concept.

In 2017, Waterson suffered a pair of losses, first losing to current champion Rose Namajunas and then getting outpointed by Tecia Torres in a fight that was even closer than the final tallies indicate. Last year, the Albuquerque resident rebounded with a pair of victories, edging out Cortney Casey in a hard-fought battle that showed her resilience before turning in an even more impressive outing against fellow veteran and Fight Girls cast member Felice Herrig at UFC 229.

In each of those contests, there were moments where Waterson looked like the part of an elite fighter capable of challenging for championship gold, but there were also spots where the talented veteran couldn’t pull the trigger and didn’t perform to the best of her abilities.

“To me, it’s the comfort in the cage and under the lights and having the confidence in my skills as I go into the cage,” Waterson said when asked about the missing piece that can help her take her career to the next level. “I know I have what it takes. I’ve been in the Top 10 for as long as I’ve been in the UFC, so it’s just time for me to go out there, be myself and perform.”

Waterson gets the opportunity to do just that this weekend in Philadelphia when she squares off with perennial contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the middle of Saturday’s main card in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

