Waterson vs Hill To Headline Sept. 12 Fight Night

Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill will face-off in a five-round main event bout on Sept. 12's Fight Night
Sep. 4, 2020

Due to a positive COVID test, next Saturday’s light heavyweight main event of Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira will be rescheduled to a later date. Stepping in to headline will be strawweight contenders Michelle Waterson (#8) vs. Angela Hill ( #13) In a five-round main event.

UFC Fight Night:  Waterson vs. Hill will take place Saturday, Sept. 12 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event will air live exclusively on ESPN+.

