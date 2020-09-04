Waterson vs Hill To Headline Sept. 12 Fight Night

Due to a positive COVID test, next Saturday’s light heavyweight main event of Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira will be rescheduled to a later date. Stepping in to headline will be strawweight contenders Michelle Waterson (#8) vs. Angela Hill ( #13) In a five-round main event.

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill will take place Saturday, Sept. 12 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event will air live exclusively on ESPN+.